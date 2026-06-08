Fun, Fruity, Fabulous! Her Universe Summer Collection Debuts Exclusively at Disney Store
Now that school’s out and the weather is warmer, we’re all excited for summer! While the summer season won’t officially start for another two weeks, Her Universe is dropping a new apparel collection at Disney Store to help you get excited for the pending calendar date.
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What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is home to so much merchandise, but we’re always excited when they add new apparel, especially from Her Universe!
- The lifestyle brand founded by Ashley Eckstein—the voice of Ahsoka Tano—is big on fandom apparel, and this year they’re spotlighting Mickey Mouse and Friends on their Summer Collection.
- Fans can shop a selection of essentials including:
- Cover Ups
- T-Shirts
- Shorts
- Swimwear Separates
- And More
- This assortment of fashions features breathable fabrics decorated with Mickey Mouse icons, and other summer objects like sand dollars, sailboats, beach waves, and intertubes
- The Her Universe Summer Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $24.99-$79.99.
Mickey Mouse Icon Swim Bottoms for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Swim Top for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Knit Dress for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Button Down Shirt for Adults by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Top for Adults by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Swimsuit for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Shorts for Adults by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Button Down Top for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Shorts for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 25% Off Citizen | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!