Fun, Fruity, Fabulous! Her Universe Summer Collection Debuts Exclusively at Disney Store

Splash into summer with these fun styles!

Now that school’s out and the weather is warmer, we’re all excited for summer! While the summer season won’t officially start for another two weeks, Her Universe is dropping a new apparel collection at Disney Store to help you get excited for the pending calendar date.







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What’s Happening:

Disney Store is home to so much merchandise, but we’re always excited when they add new apparel, especially from Her Universe!

The lifestyle brand founded by Ashley Eckstein—the voice of Ahsoka Tano—is big on fandom apparel, and this year they’re spotlighting Mickey Mouse and Friends on their Summer Collection.

Fans can shop a selection of essentials including: Cover Ups T-Shirts Shorts Swimwear Separates And More

This assortment of fashions features breathable fabrics decorated with Mickey Mouse icons, and other summer objects like sand dollars, sailboats, beach waves, and intertubes

The Her Universe Summer Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $24.99-$79.99.

Mickey Mouse Icon Swim Bottoms for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Swim Top for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Knit Dress for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Button Down Shirt for Adults by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Top for Adults by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Swimsuit for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Oranges Shorts for Adults by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Button Down Top for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Knit Shorts for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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