What's the Buzz About? New Winnie the Pooh Bee Urupocha-Chan are Here, and They're Adorable

These five friends are on the hunt for hunny!

Disney Store has been busy as a bee with their latest wave of plush releases and today, marks the arrival of new collection from Disney Store Japan. Urupocha-Chan versions of Winnie the Pooh and his friends are here now, and the whole crew has dressed up in bee costumes!





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What’s Happening:

Plush collectors, rejoice, there’s a new international collection at Disney Store! The latest wave of cute chracters from Disney Store Japan landed safely and are ready to join the ever expanding Urupocha-Chan wave of plush.

This time the focus is on Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood crew dressed up as bees. Joining the fun are: Winnie the Pooh Tigger Eeyore Piglet Roo

Each character is wearing a brown and gold striped shirt, a fuzzy white collar, antennae, and wings. Don’t worry they decide they didn’t need stingers to look the part!

Characters are sold separately and will make a great addition to any Disney collection!

Winnie the Pooh Bee Urupocha-Chan are available now at Disney Store, and sell for $16.99 each.

Winnie the Pooh as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 4 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Piglet as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Tigger as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 4 1/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Eeyore as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Roo as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store





Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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