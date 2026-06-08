What's the Buzz About? New Winnie the Pooh Bee Urupocha-Chan are Here, and They're Adorable
Disney Store has been busy as a bee with their latest wave of plush releases and today, marks the arrival of new collection from Disney Store Japan. Urupocha-Chan versions of Winnie the Pooh and his friends are here now, and the whole crew has dressed up in bee costumes!
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What’s Happening:
- Plush collectors, rejoice, there’s a new international collection at Disney Store! The latest wave of cute chracters from Disney Store Japan landed safely and are ready to join the ever expanding Urupocha-Chan wave of plush.
- This time the focus is on Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood crew dressed up as bees. Joining the fun are:
- Winnie the Pooh
- Tigger
- Eeyore
- Piglet
- Roo
- Each character is wearing a brown and gold striped shirt, a fuzzy white collar, antennae, and wings. Don’t worry they decide they didn’t need stingers to look the part!
- Characters are sold separately and will make a great addition to any Disney collection!
- Winnie the Pooh Bee Urupocha-Chan are available now at Disney Store, and sell for $16.99 each.
Winnie the Pooh as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 4 1/2'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Piglet as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Tigger as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 4 1/4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Eeyore as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Roo as Bee Urupocha-Chan Plush – Winnie the Pooh – Mini 4'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 25% Off Citizen | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!