Celebrate "Robin Hood" With this Fantastic Loungefly Mini Backpack

This classic Loungefly bag features a rotating disc on the front so you can show off your favorite characters!

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen any merchandise celebrating Disney’s animated classic, Robin Hood, but leave it to Loungefly to deliver something fun and functional! Exclusive to Disney Store is a new mini backpack inspired by the film, and yes, it’s even got some cool articulation.

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What’s Happening:

Hear ye, hear ye! Loungefly is shining a spotlight on Disney’s Robin Hood with an exclusive mini backpack that won’t be able to hold your archery supplies, but will definitely help carry some essentials!

Disney Store has been taking the time to honor the some of its classic films and stories and we are thrilled that this month, Robin Hood is getting some love.

Just like all Loungefly mini backpacks, this design includes a main top zip pouch, a front zip pouch, adjustable straps, side slip pockets, and a top carry handle. What’s special about the front pouch is the rotating disc (yes, it actually spins) featuring the Wolf Arrowmen, Lady Kluck, and assuredly, Robin Hood too!

In front of the disc is the rooster Allan-a-Dale, along with the words “Once Upon A Time,” while Prince John’s Crocodile banner men decorate the top and pockets of the backpack.

The Robin Hood Loungefly mini backpack is available for pre-order at Disney Store and sells for $100.00.

Robin Hood Loungefly Mini Backpack – Exclusive | Disney Store

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Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

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