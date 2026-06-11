"Toy Story 5" Stars Stop by Disneyland Resort After World Premiere
Invited Guests also got an advanced screening of the film in Tomorrowland
From the Dolby Theater to the Disneyland Resort, Tom Hanks and Conan O'Brien stopped by Disney California Adventure yesterday after the world premiere of Toy Story 5.
What's Happening:
- The World Premiere of Pixar Animation Studio's latest film, Toy Story 5, took place on June 9, with two of the films stars heading to Disney California Adventure the next day (June 10).
- Tom Hanks (who has provided the voice of Woody in the franchise since its debut with the original Toy Story back in 1995) and his friend, Conan O'Brien (who voices Smarty Pants) in the new film, stopped by the park for some Toy Story fun.
- First, they stopped by Pixar Pier to meet some favorite Toy Story friends dressed in their new accessories from Toy Story 5.
- After, the duo enjoyed surprising invited Disneyland guests and Toy Story fans at an advanced screening of the new Pixar film at the Tomorrowland Theater at Disneyland Park.
- With the many other ways that fans can celebrate Toy Story at the Disneyland Resort, whether it be the Toy Story 5 gallery at the Pixar Place Hotel, staples like Toy Story Midway Mania, Jessie's Critter Carousel, and Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters, dining at Alien Pizza Planet, or even the Toy Story fun in the Paint the Night Parade, you'd think the guys would have stayed all night!
- To have all kinds of Toy Story fun at the Disneyland Resort for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
The New Movie:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky and Mellisa Villasenor as Karen Beverly. Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training. Craig Robinson, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and others round out the voice cast.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Lindsey Collins producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen tons of new previews, new clips, new merchandise, new collabs, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.
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