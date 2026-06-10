Disney Parks Reveal Disney Celebrates America Foodie Guide for America's 250th Anniversary

From patriotic beignets and apple pie churros to specialty milkshakes, cupcakes, and the debut of the Sam Eagle Bucket, Disney Parks are celebrating America's 250th birthday with dozens of limited-time treats.

The Fourth of July is always a festive time at Disney Parks, but 2026 brings an extra reason to celebrate. As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, Disney is joining the nationwide festivities with a coast-to-coast lineup of patriotic treats, specialty beverages, limited-edition desserts, and exclusive collectibles.

What’s Happening:

From Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to Disneyland Resort in California, Disney chefs have created an expansive menu of red, white, and blue-inspired offerings that honor America's semiquincentennial. Guests will find everything from apple pie-inspired churros and patriotic cupcakes to specialty milkshakes, funnel cakes, and the return of fan-favorite Disney icons like Sam Eagle from The Muppets.

At Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, guests can stop by Scat Cat's Club Café and Lounge beginning June 15 for the new Fourth of July Beignets, cinnamon sugar-dusted beignets served with marshmallow sauce and apple pie filling.

At Disney's Contemporary Resort, Contempo Cafe will offer the new Fourth of July Cake beginning June 15, featuring layers of strawberry and lemon mousse and confetti cake covered in a glossy chocolate shell.

Guests visiting Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge can enjoy a new Strawberry Cheesecake at The Mara, made with vanilla bean cheesecake, strawberry coulis, and a white chocolate collar. The same dessert will also be available at Barcelona Lounge inside Disney's Coronado Springs Resort.

At Disney's BoardWalk, BoardWalk Deli will debut a Strawberry Shortcake Cupcake featuring vanilla sponge cake, strawberry filling, chantilly cream, and a white chocolate pinwheel decoration.

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort will feature multiple festive offerings. Kona Island will serve Chocolate-covered Bacon alongside a Pineapple Cupcake made with vanilla cake, DOLE Whip Pineapple-flavored cheesecake, pineapple buttercream, and white chocolate décor. The same Pineapple Cupcake will also be available at Capt. Cook's.

Guests attending the iconic Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort can purchase a commemorative Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue Mug with their choice of alcoholic beverage while supplies last.

At Disney's Beach Club Resort, Beach Club Marketplace will offer a patriotic Mickey Cupcake, while Beaches and Cream Soda Shop will serve the new Star Spangled Shake, a berries-and-vanilla milkshake topped with a confetti cake ice pop, whipped cream, and red, white, and blue star sprinkles.

Across Walt Disney World Resort, guests will also find a special Mickey Cinnamon Roll at Carousel Coffee, Le Petit Cafe, Primo Piatto, Barcelona Lounge, The Mara, Trail's End Restaurant, The Market at Ale & Compass, Beach Club Marketplace, Contempo Cafe, The Artist's Palette, and Good's Food to Go.

Another resort-wide offering is the new Red, White, and Blue Cake Pop, a blueberry and vanilla swirl cheesecake treat available at Gasparilla Island Grill, Roaring Fork, Primo Piatto, The Mara, Trail's End Restaurant, Everything POP Shopping & Dining, Riverside Mill Food Court, Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory, Artist's Palette, Good's Food to Go, End Zone Food Court, Intermission Food Court, World Premiere Food Court, Landscape of Flavors, and Centertown Market.

Disney Springs guests can visit The Ganachery beginning June 15 for the new 4th of July Mickey Milk Chocolate Ganache Square, featuring classic creamy milk chocolate.

At EPCOT, Sunshine Seasons is currently serving the new S'morin' Across America Milk Shake, a s'mores-inspired creation topped with toasted marshmallow, chocolate, graham cracker, and a Soarin' hang glider decoration.

Beginning June 15, Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue will offer the new Sam Eagle Star-Spangled Shortcake, made with vanilla cake, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, whipped cream, star sprinkles, and a Sam Eagle chocolate coin.

The location will also serve The 1776, a non-alcoholic beverage combining blue raspberry, Sprite, and strawberry fruit juice-filled pearls.

At Magic Kingdom Park, Columbia Harbour House will offer a Berry Shortcake topped with mixed berries, whipped cream, and patriotic sprinkles.

Over at Sleepy Hollow, guests can choose from a Red, White, and Blue Funnel Cake topped with mixed berries, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and festive sprinkles; a Red, White, and Blue Waffle featuring the same toppings; or a Red, White, and Blue Slushy made with layers of Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry and Frozen Fanta Cherry, topped with whipped cream and popping candies.

Disney's Hollywood Studios is currently serving the Red Velvet Riveter at Rosie's All-American Cafe, a red velvet cake filled with fudge and topped with cream cheese icing, ginger streusel, patriotic sprinkles, and a chocolate decoration.

One of the most anticipated collectibles of the season is the Sam Eagle Bucket, which will arrive at Walt Disney World Resort later this summer and debut at Disneyland Resort on June 30. The collectible bucket will be available while supplies last, with a limit of two per person, per transaction.

At Disneyland Park, guests can currently enjoy a new Apple Pie Dip with their churro purchase at the churro carts near Town Square and Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Refreshment Corner is also serving the new Rocket Soda, a festive non-alcoholic beverage.

Over at Disney California Adventure Park, Willie's Churro is offering a new Apple Pie Churro inspired by a classic American dessert, while Smokejumpers Grill is serving a non-alcoholic Red, White & Blue Punch.

Beginning July 2, Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream will debut the new 250th Celebration Dipped Mickey Bar.

Guests looking for classic candy-shop treats can also find several patriotic offerings throughout Disneyland Resort candy locations. The Patriotic Mickey Caramel Apple and S'mores Marshmallow Wand are currently available, while the Clarabelle Cow Caramel Apple can be found exclusively at Trolley Treats.

With patriotic desserts, refreshing beverages, nostalgic American flavors, and collectible souvenirs arriving throughout the summer, Disney's Celebrate America Foodie Guide offers one of the most extensive seasonal food lineups ever created for a national holiday. Whether you're visiting Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or both, there are plenty of delicious ways to celebrate America's 250th birthday in Disney style.

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