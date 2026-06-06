Bullseye Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon to Disney Parks
The beloved Toy Story horse is becoming Disney's newest collectible popcorn bucket, debuting at Disneyland Resort on June 18 before heading to Walt Disney World.
Disney Parks popcorn bucket collectors have another must-have souvenir to add to their list. Straight from Andy's toy box, Bullseye is racing into Disneyland Resort this summer as the latest character-themed popcorn bucket, bringing a Toy Story favorite to snack time.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has revealed the new Bullseye Bucket, which will make its debut at Disneyland Resort beginning June 18 before arriving at Walt Disney World at a later date.
- Inspired by Woody's loyal horse from Pixar's Toy Story franchise, the collectible bucket transforms Bullseye into a portable popcorn companion that fans can carry throughout the parks.
- The bucket features Bullseye's signature friendly expression, saddle details, and playful design that captures the character's appearance from the films. Like many recent Disney Parks popcorn bucket releases, the Bullseye Bucket is expected to be a popular item among both Toy Story fans and collectors who regularly seek out limited-time merchandise offerings.
- Character popcorn buckets have become some of the most sought-after souvenirs at Disney Parks, often quickly selling out after release. In recent years, Disney has introduced buckets inspired by beloved characters from across its franchises, turning a simple snack container into a collectible keepsake.
- Bullseye's arrival is especially fitting as Toy Story continues to maintain a strong presence throughout Disney Parks and Toy Story 5 heads to theaters this month. Guests can already visit Toy Story-themed lands and attractions around the world, and the addition of Bullseye gives one of the franchise's most beloved supporting characters a chance to take center stage.
- While Disneyland Resort guests will be the first to get their hands on the new bucket beginning June 18, Walt Disney World fans won't have to wait too long. Disney has confirmed that the collectible will also make its way to Florida in the near future, though an exact release date has not yet been announced.
- For collectors, Pixar fans, and anyone looking to add a little extra Toy Story magic to their next park visit, the Bullseye Bucket may be one of the most popular souvenirs of the summer.
More Toy Story News:
- Pixar's "Gatto" Teaser Trailer Will Debut With "Toy Story 5" in Theaters
- Tony Hale Takes "Toy Story 5" Characters on Their Honeymoon at Walt Disney World
- New "Toy Story 5" Trailer from Japan Gives First Look at Newly Remodeled Emily
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