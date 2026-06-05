New "Toy Story 5" Trailer from Japan Gives First Look at Newly Remodeled Emily

Hey, it's not a spoiler if it's in a trailer, right? RIGHT?!

Perhaps going hand in hand with that song that everyone keeps talking about, an official trailer released in Japan reveals a newly remodeled Emily who will be appearing in Toy Story 5.

What's Happening:

A new trailer for Toy Story 5 released by Walt Disney Studios Japan reveals that Emily - the child who grew up and left Jessie behind in a lore-exposing and memorable moment from Toy Story 2 - will be seen in the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios film.

The trailer shows the young girl in what appears to be a flashback scene - as she is still a child - in the new movie, but in a way we've never seen her before.

Devotees may recall the heartbreaking scene in Toy Story 2, backed by the Sarah McLachlan song, "When She Loved Me," where we previously saw Emily. However, those were fleeting glances that may have even been blurred by the tears of those viewing the film.

The new trailer shows a new, remodeled version of the character calling back to the scene that first debuted back in 1999.

Check out the full trailer from Disney Studios Japan (in Japanese) below.

It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.

Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training. Craig Robinson, Melissa Villasenor, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and others round out the voice cast.

Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.

As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen tons of new previews, new clips, new merchandise, new collabs, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.

Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.