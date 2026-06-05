Tony Hale Takes "Toy Story 5" Characters on Their Honeymoon at Walt Disney World
And things get a bit larger than life once they all enter Toy Story Land
Forky himself, Tony Hale, recently helped his character and his new wife, Karen Beverly, have the most magical honeymoon at the Most Magical Place on Earth.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World has shared a new video that shows that two of the big stars of the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios film, Toy Story 5, recently celebrated their honeymoon at the Florida destination.
- Kind of.
- In the upcoming movie, as we've seen in trailers, Bonnie will be having an imaginative playtime moment that will see the grand wedding of Forky and his wife, Karen Beverly.
- In a fun twist in the real world, Forky voice actor Tony Hale took figures of Forky and Karen Beverly to Walt Disney World, having them pose for photos throughout the park.
- The fun can be seen in the video below, which more or less is just Tony Hale playing with his toys at the theme parks. And of course, they go to Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios - where his friends get a bit larger than life.
- Check it all out below.
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky and Mellisa Villasenor as Karen Beverly. Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training. Craig Robinson, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and others round out the voice cast.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen tons of new previews, new clips, new merchandise, new collabs, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.
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