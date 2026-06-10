New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Benefits Arrive to Celebrate "Toy Story 5"

The perks are also part of V.I.Passholder Summer Days at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy some special benefits to help get in the Toy Story 5 fun once the movie hits theaters on June 19.

What's Happening:

To celebrate the arrival of Toy Story 5 in theaters everywhere, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are being invited to enjoy some special perks at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Annual Passholders will be able to get their hands on a special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot over at Grand Avenue daily starting on June 19, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, until July 31.

Special treats will be available at Woody's Lunch Box in Toy Story Land, where a refreshing beverage inspired by Lily Pad awaits. The Screen Time Swirl Float is inspired by the newest addtion to Bonnie's room and features vanilla soft-serve and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar topped with chocolate cookie crumbs and a gummy candy frog. This can be picked up daily during regular hours starting on June 19 to July 31.

These special perks are also part of V.I.Passholder Summer Days taking place at Walt Disney World, which also includes a magnet that passholders can pick up at EPCOT featuring Buzz and Woody from the Toy Story movies.

The Upcoming Movie: