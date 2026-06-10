New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Benefits Arrive to Celebrate "Toy Story 5"
The perks are also part of V.I.Passholder Summer Days at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy some special benefits to help get in the Toy Story 5 fun once the movie hits theaters on June 19.
What's Happening:
- To celebrate the arrival of Toy Story 5 in theaters everywhere, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are being invited to enjoy some special perks at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Annual Passholders will be able to get their hands on a special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot over at Grand Avenue daily starting on June 19, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, until July 31.
- Special treats will be available at Woody's Lunch Box in Toy Story Land, where a refreshing beverage inspired by Lily Pad awaits. The Screen Time Swirl Float is inspired by the newest addtion to Bonnie's room and features vanilla soft-serve and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar topped with chocolate cookie crumbs and a gummy candy frog. This can be picked up daily during regular hours starting on June 19 to July 31.
- These special perks are also part of V.I.Passholder Summer Days taking place at Walt Disney World, which also includes a magnet that passholders can pick up at EPCOT featuring Buzz and Woody from the Toy Story movies.
The Upcoming Movie:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky and Mellisa Villasenor as Karen Beverly. Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training. Craig Robinson, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and others round out the voice cast.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Lindsey Collins producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen tons of new previews, new clips, new merchandise, new collabs, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.