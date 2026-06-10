Disneyland to Rebuild New Orleans Square Train Station Long After 2022 Fire
The original building has a history all its own, some of which we hope is replicated at the new building.
After being demolished years after a fire broke out, it appears that New Orleans Square at Disneyland will be getting a brand new train station radio house.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that several years ago, back in 2022, a small fire broke out at the New Orleans Square train station at Disneyland.
- Since that fire, which broke out after hours during the holiday season at the park that year and destroyed a Cast Member break space, we've seen scrims remain in place on much of the building for years.
- Back in 2025, the train station radio house (itself partially burned in the fires) was eventually torn down last year after sitting behind scaffolding and scrims for that long.
- Now, according to the Orange County Register, a permit has been filed for a new 357 sq. ft. building with new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing at the New Orleans Square train station that will eventually house a new break room and cast member restroom.
- According to the report, the new building will look similar to the old train station radio house building, and will also include an ADA accessible pathway over the tracks running from the train platform to the break room.
- No official construction timeline or debut date (though the interior will be only available to Cast Members) has been revealed at this time.
A Historic Building:
- The original station, which was eventually torn down after the damages last year, has a bit of history too it.
- The original station was based on one seen in the classic Disney musical, So Dear To My Heart. The film’s Victorian-style wooden depot served as the model for the original Frontierland station in Disneyland Park, now known as the New Orleans Square/Frontierland station.
- Fans of Walt Disney World may also recognize the station when they visit the park, depending on how often they frequent The American Adventure at EPCOT. The New Orleans Square station is a set piece that is used during the "Two Brothers" song.
- Long time Disney Parks fans also know that the telegraph and morse code sounds playing at the station are the opening day speech that Walt Disney himself read back in 1955.
- It is probably safe to assume that sound byte will return with the newly built station.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com