Small Fire Damages Disneyland’s New Orleans Square Train Depot

A fire took place after hours at Disneyland Park that damaged the landmark New Orleans Square train station, even though the fire was quickly extinguished.

The fire was reported at 3:29 am on Thursday, December 29th, calling in a structure fire in the radio house of the New Orleans Square train station at the park, with the Anaheim fire department and on-site Disneyland fire crews fighting the small fire for about 15 minutes.

The fire damaged the train station radio house building between the depot and a water tower used to refill the engines of the Disneyland Railroad

The busy holiday season will continue to see the operation of the Disneyland Railroad, though passengers and guests in New Orleans Square will notice temporary construction walls and a tall beige scrim at the station.

It seems at this time though, the guests will still be able to hear the morse code message replaying a portion of Disneyland’s opening day speech, originally delivered by Walt Disney himself on July 17th, 1955.

