Small Fire Damages Disneyland’s New Orleans Square Train Depot

A small fire erupted at the Disneyland Resort, and though quickly extinguished, left a part of the New Orleans Square train station damaged, according to The OC Register.
What’s Happening:
- A fire took place after hours at Disneyland Park that damaged the landmark New Orleans Square train station, even though the fire was quickly extinguished.
- The fire was reported at 3:29 am on Thursday, December 29th, calling in a structure fire in the radio house of the New Orleans Square train station at the park, with the Anaheim fire department and on-site Disneyland fire crews fighting the small fire for about 15 minutes.
- The fire damaged the train station radio house building between the depot and a water tower used to refill the engines of the Disneyland Railroad. The radio house is primarily used as a break space for cast members.
- The busy holiday season will continue to see the operation of the Disneyland Railroad, though passengers and guests in New Orleans Square will notice temporary construction walls and a tall beige scrim at the station.
- It seems at this time though, the guests will still be able to hear the morse code message replaying a portion of Disneyland’s opening day speech, originally delivered by Walt Disney himself on July 17th, 1955.
