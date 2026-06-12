Star-Spangled Soarin’: Disney Unscripted Explores the Making of Soarin’ Across America

See how all the stars and stripes aligned on the new attraction.

Disney Parks is ready to take you behind the scenes of Soarin’ Across America, the new semi-quincentennial celebration attraction now open at EPCOT and opening soon at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has debuted a new episode of Disney Unscripted, taking fans behind the scenes of one of their latest attractions.

In a tribute to all nations, but mostly America, EPCOT has debuted a new version of the popular Soarin’ attraction, highlighting some of the USA’s most iconic places.

Announced back in October with an incredible homage to the attraction’s preshow, Patrick Warburton shared that Soarin’ Across America will take flight for America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."

The updated experience features a new journey across the United States in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The episode showcases how filmmakers, musicians, and Walt Disney Imagineering collaborated to create the attraction’s new visuals and storytelling.

Viewers get a look at the aerial filming process used to capture iconic American landscapes for the ride.

The special also explores the creation of a new musical arrangement based on the classic Soarin’ theme.

Behind-the-scenes footage highlights how scenes were tested and refined to deliver the attraction’s signature sensation of flight.

The reimagining combines new technology, immersive storytelling, and updated visuals to enhance the guest experience.

Soarin’ Across America is now open at EPCOT and opens on July 2nd at Disney California Adventure!

New Americana Merch:

Fans looking to celebrate Soarin’ Across America, The American Adventure, and the fourth of July can shop a new line of merchandise at EPCOT.

Located near the funnel cake stand in the American Adventure Pavilion, make sure you check out the festive new designs.

Read More Disney Parks: