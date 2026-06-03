Soarin’ Across America, America 250th Tees Arrives at EPCOT

Get ready for the 4th of July with this new set of shirts.

We are just under a month away from the USA’s semi-quincentennial celebration! EPCOT recently debuted a new version of their popular Soarin’ attraction for the 250th, and now you can bring home a shirt celebrating Soarin’ Across America.

What’s Happening:

July 4th is just around the corner, and there are already plenty of ways to get patriotic at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

This July 4th is a special one, commemorating 250 years of the United States of America!

Late last month, EPCOT debuted a new attraction celebrating the landscapes of America with Soarin’ Across America, and now fans can pick up a T-shirt celebrating the attraction.

Found at the merchandise cart near the American Adventure’s funnel cake stand, the new shirt features the attraction's poster against a blue colored tee.

You can pick up the new shirt for $32.99.

Among the Soarin’ Across America tee, guests can also shop tons of other Americana inspired products.

This includes Mickey Mouse, Star Wars, Walt Disney World and American Adventure designs.

All are available for $32.99 each, or $29.99 each when you buy two!

For those looking to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

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