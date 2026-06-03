Fresh Flavors Land at California Grill at Disney's Contemporary Resort
Ten new items can now be found on the menu of one of Walt Disney World's most popular restaurants.
Some fresh new flavors have arrived at one of Walt Disney World's signature dining locations.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram has shared some new menu items that are now available at California Grill, located at Disney's Contemporary Resort.
- California Grill opened in 1995, replacing the former Top of the World restaurant providing guests with gorgeous panoramic views of the Magic Kingdom and Bay Lake.
- Here's a look at what's new on the menu:
- Hearth-Steamed Saffron Mussels: Charred leeks, chorizo, potato confit, and persillade
- Artichoke Flatbread: White bean puree, ramp aioli, lemon zest, artichokes, arugula, and California extra virgin olive oil
- Seasonal Flatbread: Chef-inspired creation featuring seasonal ingredients
- Wagyu Strip Loin: Corn, beef tallow-herb fingerling potatoes, grilled green garlic, and salsa macha
- Domestic Lamb: Herb-ricotta gnudi, fava beans, stinging nettles, root spinach, tomato ragù, and red wine jus
- Cioppino: Black bass, clams, shrimp, calamari, mussels, crispy garlic chips, and sourdough croutons
- Seared Market Fish: Wax beans, ancient grains, English peas, Marcona almonds, and Meyer lemon-caper butter sauce
- Celebration of Citrus: Meyer lemon, olive oil-poppy seed cake, blood orange gel, and yuzu curd
- Honeycomb Fizz: Casamigos Blanco Tequila, house-made lemon and honey syrup, peach nectar, and Domaine Carneros Brut
- Maple Bourbon Old Fashioned: Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon, vanilla maple syrup, Angostura bitters, Luxardo gourmet maraschino cherries with an orange twist
- These new menu additions come as the price for kids to eat at California Grill has gone up three dollars from $39 to $42.
- Adults will still cost $99 each, which is great to see that the dining experience has yet to cross into the 3 digit per person price point.
More Walt Disney World News:
- General public registration for the 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon has been delayed.
- Disney has revealed more of their broadcast lineup celebrating the anniversary of the United States, as well as activities at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- A new character meet & greet area has arrived at Disney's Hollywood Studios, inviting guests to come meet some favorites from hit Disney Jr. shows.
- Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop will be closing for a lengthy refurbishment later this summer at Disney Springs, with a temporary location set to open in Town Center.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com