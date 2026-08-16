Dreamfinder Returns: A New Version of Journey into Imagination is Finally Coming to EPCOT
Details are scarce, but believe me, fans are gonna be happy!
EPCOT fans, especially those who have frequented the park since its early days, have dreamed of a new version of Journey into Imagination – one of the park's earliest attractions, which over the years became a shell of its original self. Now, those dreams have finally been answered.
What's Happening:
- Just announced at the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a brand-new version of Journey into Imagination is FINALLY coming to EPCOT.
- And yes, Dreamfinder is making his long-awaited return to the attraction as well – the character appeared on stage with an adorable puppet Figment, similar to how he appeared in the park.
- At this time, no further details, concept art or timeline for the updated attraction have been announced.
- Rumors surrounding Figment come and go every D23, but a post earlier this week by Thomas Mazloum, the current head of Disney Experiences, hinting at this idea finally becoming a reality.
- Journey into Imagination first opened in 1983 at EPCOT, with the original, beloved version featuring Dreamfinder and Figment running until 1998.
- The following year, Journey into Your Imagination opened, a version leaning into the Imagination Institute theme, with no Dreamfinder and minimal Figment. This version was panned by guests and only lasted two years.
- Then, in 2002, the current version of the attraction opened, known as Journey into Imagination with Figment.
- Figment himself has been a huge part of EPCOT in recent years, being all over the park's merchandise and even returning as a meet & greet character in 2023.
Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland was revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstroplis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
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