New Reimagining of EPCOT's Spaceship Earth Revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Fans can thank the Phoenicians...and Imagineers too!

As revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a long-awaited reimagining of Spaceship Earth is coming to EPCOT after nearly 20 years.

What's Happening:

  • During tonight's Horizons presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was revealed that after nearly two decades (and an abandoned refresh that was announced several years ago), EPCOT's landmark attraction is getting a refresh.
  • Spaceship Earth towers over the EPCOT skyline and has since 1982, telling the story of human communication.
  • Imagineers revealed tonight that the reimagined Spaceship Earth will bring the classic attraction into the internet age and beyond, reimagining the communication theme into a broader theme that is still classically EPCOT - a theme of human CONNECTION.
  • The project was just revealed to be in active development, and no closing date was revealed for the current iteration of the classic attraction.

More to Come...

More Disney Experiences News from D23:

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti