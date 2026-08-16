New Reimagining of EPCOT's Spaceship Earth Revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Fans can thank the Phoenicians...and Imagineers too!
As revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a long-awaited reimagining of Spaceship Earth is coming to EPCOT after nearly 20 years.
What's Happening:
- During tonight's Horizons presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was revealed that after nearly two decades (and an abandoned refresh that was announced several years ago), EPCOT's landmark attraction is getting a refresh.
- Spaceship Earth towers over the EPCOT skyline and has since 1982, telling the story of human communication.
- Imagineers revealed tonight that the reimagined Spaceship Earth will bring the classic attraction into the internet age and beyond, reimagining the communication theme into a broader theme that is still classically EPCOT - a theme of human CONNECTION.
- The project was just revealed to be in active development, and no closing date was revealed for the current iteration of the classic attraction.
More to Come...
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland was revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstroplis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
- A new journey into imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.
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