New Grand Hall Figure, Stern, and Bow Art Revealed for Disney Believe at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The rest of the ship is still slated to be revealed in October

D23: The Ultimate Disney Family Event treated Disney Cruise Line fans to a sneak peek of the Disney Believe (ahead of schedule!) and some of the trademark features of a Disney Ship.

What's Happening:

  • D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has been a trove of news for what's coming to the Disney Parks and beyond this evening.
  • Though we've been promised more details about Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Believe, in October, we did a get a first look at one of the ship's unique details.
  • With the theme of Promises & Possibilities, Moana has been chosen to welcome aboard the new ship in the form of a stunning bronze statue in the ship's Grand Hall.
  • Along with our seafaring hero, favorite sidekicks Pua and Hei Hei will be at her side.

  • The unique atrium/Grand Hall statues to each ship have been a staple of Disney Cruise Line since the beginning, when the Disney Magic introduced a bronze Mickey Mouse in a fisherman's jacket, and the next ship - the Disney Wonder - featuring a bronze Ariel from The Little Mermaid.
  • The tradition would continue aboard the next class with the Disney Dream, with Donald Duck in an Admiral's outfit, and Minnie Mouse in a vintage oceanliner dress aboard the Disney Fantasy.
  • The new Wish class would see more than a single character statue-ified. Cinderella would be featured on the Disney Wish, but with Lucifer the cat hunting Jaq and Gus nearby. The Disney Treasure features a three-fer with both Aladdin and Jasmine while they're soaring on Magic Carpet. The Disney Destiny took the first human character, Marvel's Black Panther (with adjacent panther) and installed them in that ship's Grand Hall.

  • Additionally, we learned that Buzz and Woody are featured on the stern of the ship (a bit larger than scale) as the traditional characters that are seen painting - or in this case, coloring with crayon - the ship's name.
  • Featured on the bow, for the first time its neither Mickey nor Minnie in any of their forms, but rather Tinker Bell!

  • Previously, Disney Cruise Line has shared that October 7 will be the big day, revealing what will be offered aboard the new ship. This will likely include (based on other big reveal celebrations in the Wish class of ships) the dining experiences, the Walt Disney Theatre shows, the lounges, and the Grand Hall and statue located within. Perhaps even the aft character.
  • The event will take place via livestream, showcasing the details of the ship, inspired by promise, possibility, and what lies beyond the horizon.
  • Additionally, guests sailing aboard the Disney Wish on the October 5 voyage will have the opportunity to enjoy a special one-night-only performance inspired by the Disney Believe featuring Susan Egan on October 7.
  • The Disney Believe is slated to debut in Late 2027.

More Disney Experiences News from D23:

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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