Welcome to Villains Land: Disney Reveals Official Name and Attraction Details at D23

The villains are coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and the official name of the land and attraction lineup has been announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Two years ago, live from the Honda Center stage, Josh D’Amaro, with the help of Rita Ora, announced that Disney’s iconic catalog of villains would finally get their own home at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Over the past few years, fans have been speculating how these foes will find their way to the back half of the former Rivers of America attraction.

Well, earlier in the convention, we got a look at some models for the twisted trees that would decorate this new area, but had yet to hear any information regarding the massive new land. But the Horizons: Disney Experiences Panel has brought in a massive amount of new information surrounding one of Disney’s most anticipated projects of all time.

For the last couple of years, the upcoming project was referred to by fans as Villains Land, a filler for what many assumed would find a name along the lines of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. However, tonight it was confirmed that Villains Land will simply be known as Villains Land. Taking inspiration from the simplicity found throughout the rest of Magic Kingdom.

What Happens When Someone Makes an Evil Wish in a Wishing Well?

The land has a completely unique story outside of the classic films these villainous characters derive from. Partnering with Walt Disney Animation Studios, the story begins when guests stray from the safe path into a dark forest featuring a broken and twisted wishing well. The forest wasn’t always corrupted by the poisoned wells' magic, but was intertwined with it after an evil wish broke the well open.

Serving as a beacon for the villains, they have arrived to try and harness the poisoned power of this destroyed well. However, these villains are known for their impeccable taste. The area’s architecture and the characters will appear particularly elegant as they make Villains Land their home.

The Two Attractions

As the concept artwork from two years suggests, one of the two headlining attractions will be a thrilling roller coaster. While many thought this coaster would be themed to The Emperor’s New Groove, the attraction will take inspiration from one of Disney’s most iconic villains: Maleficent. Promised to include elements never included in a Disney coaster before, guests will chase around the cursed briar and fortress of the Sleeping Beauty antagonist.

The second attraction will invite guests into the Evil Queen’s palace, going deep into the catacombs for an encounter with the Magic Mirror. Acting as a host to the chaos of the attraction, guests will head into the mirror realm where he will conjure up visions of different villains from around Disney. The attraction is promised to be a highly theatrical experience, filled with a mixture of practical and special effects.

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