New Concept Art Revealed for the New Marvel Attractions Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland

From a Spider-Man roller coaster to an Avengers adventure – we're getting lots of exciting new concept art!

We're getting a new look at the expanded Stark Expo in Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland, that will feature a brand-new Avengers attraction, as well as the new Spider-Man attraction coming to Shanghai Disneyland.

What's Happening:

First announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event two years ago, the new experience expands the Marvel-themed area at the park, which first opened at Hong Kong Disneyland back in 2017 with the Iron Man Experience, and later Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano-Battle!

This third new attraction might look familiar to fans of Disney Parks, using a Tower of Terror-esque ride system, surrounded by a number of Marvel Heroes in the art.

New concept art for the attraction and the surrounding area shows off the drop tower-esque ride system.

Another new piece of concept art showcases the area as a whole, complete with a Quinjet in front of the attraction – similar to those featured at both Avengers Campus locations.

Said Quinjet seems to become the new location for Marvel characters to appear, perhaps even for a show moment.

Here, Stark Industries and other brilliants minds like Peter Parker (a.k.a Spider-Man) works at Avengers Research Testing Labs. However, whenever you have powerful new tech, you’re bound to draw the interest of some evil forces, which is exactly where this adventure really starts to take off.

Using 120+ feet of storytelling tech, you’ll travel across realms like Wakanda, Asgard, and more, caught in the middle of the action alongside Spider-Man and your other favorite Super Heroes.

Meanwhile, we also got a new look at the Spider-Man themed attraction coming to Shanghai Disneyland.

This attraction will be a part of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB) that is featured in the Spider-Man attractions in Avengers Campus.

Inside the new land, Peter Parker and his friends have created a new set of Spider-Bots to help assemble their experiments and help them build their brand-new coaster.In the spirit of W.E.B., Disney Imagineers are is collaborating with local artists to create more than 20 murals throughout the new land, celebrating all things science, Spidey, and the Avengers.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

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