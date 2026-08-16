Voice Cast Revealed for Carousel of Progress Update at Magic Kingdom

There's a great big beautiful tomorrow — but, today, we got some updates about the refreshed Carousel of Progress coming to Magic Kingdom.

What's Happening:

During tonight's Disney Experiences' Horizons: A Carousel of Progress presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was revealed who will voice two of the main family members when the attraction reopens.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was revealed who will voice two of the main family members when the attraction reopens. First, voicing the mother will be none other than Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis.

She happens to be the perfect choice not just because she's a fantastic actress but also because she's previously expressed her love for the show — and even a desire to make it into a film.

Joining her in the attraction will be Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston.

The two shared their enthusiasm in a video:

Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis and Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston will voice Mom and Dad in Carousel of Progress at Magic Kingdom 🏰 #D23 #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/1MZvwhiUxZ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 16, 2026

Plus, we learned that the attraction is slated to reopen at Walt Disney World in " late spring 2027. "

We also got new art depicting the 1980's scene:

A second poster was also revealed: