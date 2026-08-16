Voice Cast Revealed for Carousel of Progress Update at Magic Kingdom
Can attractions win Emmys?
There's a great big beautiful tomorrow — but, today, we got some updates about the refreshed Carousel of Progress coming to Magic Kingdom.
What's Happening:
- During tonight's Disney Experiences' Horizons: A Carousel of Progress presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was revealed who will voice two of the main family members when the attraction reopens.
- First, voicing the mother will be none other than Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis.
- She happens to be the perfect choice not just because she's a fantastic actress but also because she's previously expressed her love for the show — and even a desire to make it into a film.
- Joining her in the attraction will be Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston.
- The two shared their enthusiasm in a video:
- Plus, we learned that the attraction is slated to reopen at Walt Disney World in "late spring 2027. "
- We also got new art depicting the 1980's scene:
- A second poster was also revealed:
- Stay tuned for much more from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!