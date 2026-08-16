Voice Cast Revealed for Carousel of Progress Update at Magic Kingdom

Can attractions win Emmys?

There's a great big beautiful tomorrow — but, today, we got some updates about the refreshed Carousel of Progress coming to Magic Kingdom.

What's Happening:

  • During tonight's Disney Experiences' Horizons: A Carousel of Progress presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was revealed who will voice two of the main family members when the attraction reopens.
  • First, voicing the mother will be none other than Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis.
  • She happens to be the perfect choice not just because she's a fantastic actress but also because she's previously expressed her love for the show — and even a desire to make it into a film.
  • Joining her in the attraction will be Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston.
  • The two shared their enthusiasm in a video:

  • Plus, we learned that the attraction is slated to reopen at Walt Disney World in "late spring 2027. "
  • We also got new art depicting the 1980's scene:

  • A second poster was also revealed:

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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