Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto: Disney Names New "Encanto" Ride Coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom
The attraction will continue to honor the park's animal focus!
Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting a brand new area with Tropical Americas, including a new Encanto-themed attraction called Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto.
What’s Happening:
- Tonight is the biggest night of the year for Disney Parks fans as the Disney Experiences panel takes over the Honda Center at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Next year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World will debut a new area inviting fans into Central and South America.
- The Tropical Americas area, which was announced at 2024’s D23, will feature three attractions, including a new ride inspired by Encanto.
- Disney revealed at D23 2026 that the new Encanto attraction coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom will officially be called Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto.
- The attraction will take place on Antonio's gift day, with guests invited into Casita to celebrate his ability to communicate with animals.
- Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Darrow, and Diane Guerrero will reprise their roles as Mirabel, Luisa, and Isabela, respectively, for the attraction.
- Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto will have no height requirement, allowing guests of all ages to experience the attraction.
- Riders will board vehicles designed to look like pieces of furniture assembled by Casita, with the vehicles reacting to the scenes around them as they travel through the Madrigal home.
- The attraction will explore new areas of Casita that weren't seen in the film, expanding the world of Encanto specifically for the Disney Parks experience.
- The journey will eventually take riders upstairs into Antonio's rainforest-filled room, which will be populated by more than 50 animals.
- Disney shared an early look at several of the attraction's animals, including a capybara receiving a haircut, along with a toucan and donkey.
- Walt Disney Imagineering worked with Disney's Animals, Science and Environment team to ensure the animals represented throughout the attraction are accurate to Colombia.
- Imagineers also conducted research in Colombia to inform the attraction's colors, materials, architecture, environment, and other cultural details.
- Stay up to date on all our latest D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage.
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland was revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstroplis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
- A new journey into imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.