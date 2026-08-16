Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto: Disney Names New "Encanto" Ride Coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom

The attraction will continue to honor the park's animal focus!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting a brand new area with Tropical Americas, including a new Encanto-themed attraction called Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto.

What’s Happening:

  • Tonight is the biggest night of the year for Disney Parks fans as the Disney Experiences panel takes over the Honda Center at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. 
  • Next year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World will debut a new area inviting fans into Central and South America. 
  • The Tropical Americas area, which was announced at 2024’s D23, will feature three attractions, including a new ride inspired by Encanto
  • Disney revealed at D23 2026 that the new Encanto attraction coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom will officially be called Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto.

  • The attraction will take place on Antonio's gift day, with guests invited into Casita to celebrate his ability to communicate with animals.
  • Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Darrow, and Diane Guerrero will reprise their roles as Mirabel, Luisa, and Isabela, respectively, for the attraction.
  • Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto will have no height requirement, allowing guests of all ages to experience the attraction.
  • Riders will board vehicles designed to look like pieces of furniture assembled by Casita, with the vehicles reacting to the scenes around them as they travel through the Madrigal home.
  • The attraction will explore new areas of Casita that weren't seen in the film, expanding the world of Encanto specifically for the Disney Parks experience.
  • The journey will eventually take riders upstairs into Antonio's rainforest-filled room, which will be populated by more than 50 animals.
  • Disney shared an early look at several of the attraction's animals, including a capybara receiving a haircut, along with a toucan and donkey.
  • Walt Disney Imagineering worked with Disney's Animals, Science and Environment team to ensure the animals represented throughout the attraction are accurate to Colombia.
  • Imagineers also conducted research in Colombia to inform the attraction's colors, materials, architecture, environment, and other cultural details.
  • Stay up to date on all our latest D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage.

More Disney Experiences News from D23:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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