Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto: Disney Names New "Encanto" Ride Coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom

The attraction will continue to honor the park's animal focus!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting a brand new area with Tropical Americas, including a new Encanto-themed attraction called Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto.

What’s Happening:

Tonight is the biggest night of the year for Disney Parks fans as the Disney Experiences panel takes over the Honda Center at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Next year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World will debut a new area inviting fans into Central and South America.

The Tropical Americas area, which was announced at 2024’s D23, will feature three attractions, including a new ride inspired by Encanto.

Disney revealed at D23 2026 that the new Encanto attraction coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom will officially be called Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto.

The attraction will take place on Antonio's gift day, with guests invited into Casita to celebrate his ability to communicate with animals.

Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Darrow, and Diane Guerrero will reprise their roles as Mirabel, Luisa, and Isabela, respectively, for the attraction.

Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto will have no height requirement, allowing guests of all ages to experience the attraction.

Riders will board vehicles designed to look like pieces of furniture assembled by Casita, with the vehicles reacting to the scenes around them as they travel through the Madrigal home.

The attraction will explore new areas of Casita that weren't seen in the film, expanding the world of Encanto specifically for the Disney Parks experience.

The journey will eventually take riders upstairs into Antonio's rainforest-filled room, which will be populated by more than 50 animals.

Disney shared an early look at several of the attraction's animals, including a capybara receiving a haircut, along with a toucan and donkey.

Walt Disney Imagineering worked with Disney's Animals, Science and Environment team to ensure the animals represented throughout the attraction are accurate to Colombia.

Imagineers also conducted research in Colombia to inform the attraction's colors, materials, architecture, environment, and other cultural details.

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