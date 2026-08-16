Long Live the King: New Details on Lion King Ride Coming to Disney Adventure World Revealed at D23
Be prepared!
At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we got some new details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World.
What's Happening:
- While we knew that a flume ride based on the animated classic The Lion King was coming, we're now learning more about it.
- The ride is a full retelling of Simba’s journey from cub to king, featuring scenes and music from the film.
- That includes Simba’s final confrontation with Scar.
- Concept art of that tense moment was revealed during the panel:
- This flume ride includes a 52-foot drop, while Pride Rock stands 120-foot-high.
- The attraction is also part of an immersive world dedicated to the film and its characters.
- That includes dining, shopping, and meet & greets.
- Construction is already underway at Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris.
- Stay tuned for much more from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland was revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstroplis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
- A new journey into imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.
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