Long Live the King: New Details on Lion King Ride Coming to Disney Adventure World Revealed at D23

Be prepared!

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we got some new details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World.

What's Happening:

  • While we knew that a flume ride based on the animated classic The Lion King was coming, we're now learning more about it.
  • The ride is a full retelling of Simba’s journey from cub to king, featuring scenes and music from the film.
  • That includes Simba’s final confrontation with Scar.
  • Concept art of that tense moment was revealed during the panel:

  • This flume ride includes a 52-foot drop, while Pride Rock stands 120-foot-high.
  • The attraction is also part of an immersive world dedicated to the film and its characters.
  • That includes dining, shopping, and meet & greets.

More Disney Experiences News from D23:

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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank