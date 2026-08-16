Space Mountain Going Back to Its Roots at Disneyland Paris with the Return of "De la Terre à la Lune"

The attraction will once again pay tribute to the Jules Verne novel "From the Earth to the Moon"

Space Mountain will once again take a trip "From the Earth to the Moon" at Disneyland Paris, as an updated version of the original attraction is set to return.

What's Happening:

Just announced during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Space Mountain - De la Terre à la Lune will be making its way back to Disneyland Paris.

De la Terre à la Lune is French for From the Earth to the Moon, inspired by the iconic Jules Verne novel.

Disneyland Paris fans have long wanted the original version of the attraction to come back, synchronizing the exterior of the attraction with what's on the inside.

To make way for the return, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain will close at the end of 2027.

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain Beyond extensive technical work and some maintenance upgrades, the attraction’s indoor sets and props, the enhanced queue and new effects will bring back the beloved “mountain” to its original vision with a shift of the 1995 story, now transporting guests to an idealized period of the very first travels to the Moon, in the steampunk style of Discoveryland.

The original "De la Terre à la Lune" theme song, composed by Steve Bramson, will also return.

Beginning in the redesigned queue, guests will once again be able to watch the trains in motion, drawing them deeper into the story. Along the way, beloved elements will return alongside new scenic details and enhancements.

What They're Saying:

Keith Rector, Senior Manager, Creative Art Direction at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: “When Space Mountain first opened in 1995, it set a new standard as one of the most groundbreaking and immersive roller coasters across all Disney Parks. Today, as Imagineers, it is both an honor and an exciting challenge to reimagine this iconic attraction for a new generation. While staying true to the spirit and legacy of the original voyage, this new version will make use of all the innovations and cutting-edge technology introduced over the years in the attraction, to deliver an even more exciting experience for our guests.”

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!