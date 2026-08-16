Trio of Fan Favorite Entertainment Offerings Set to Return to the Disneyland Resort in 2027

Magic Happens, the original World of Color, and Remember... Dreams Come True are all set to return in 2027!

Disneyland is turning back the clock next year, as three popular entertainment offerings from over the last 20 years will be returning to the resort.

What's Happening:

Just announced during the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, three popular entertainment offerings will be making their long-awaited, and in at least one case, surprise return to the Disneyland Resort.

The Magic Happens parade, the original version of World of Color, and the Remember... Dreams Come True fireworks spectacular will all be returning in 2027.

Magic Happens first debuted in February 2020, only getting to run for one month before the parks shut down for almost a year due to Covid. The parade finally returned in 2023 and had its last performance on August 22, 2024.

Specifically, Magic Happens will return just in time for summer 2027.

The original World of Color show debuted back in 2010, but has not been performed since early 2023. Since then, two different versions of the show have called Paradise Bay home – World of Color: ONE and World of Color Happiness!

The classic World of Color show will debut in February 2027.

Finally, Remember... Dreams Come True was the incredible fireworks spectacular created for Disneyland's 50th anniversary in 2005, taking guests on a tour around Disneyland. The show would be performed on and off over the years, and was last presented in 2019.

It will now include new projections on "it's a small world," Rivers of America and all down Main Street, U.S.A.

The refreshed version of the show will also debut in February 2027.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!