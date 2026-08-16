Heroic MCU Actors to Appear in Avengers Infinity Defense, New Concept Art Revealed
But we'll have to wait a couple of years.
Some Avengers are assembling for a pair of upcoming Disney California Adventure attractions.
What's Happening:
- During the Disney Experiences presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we got some updates on Avengers Campus.
- First, we learned that some stars will be reprising their MCU roles for Avengers Infinity Defense, including:
- Iman Vellani
- Jeremy Renner
- Anthony Mackie
- Chris Hemsworth
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Disney also confirmed that riders will be surrounded by "massive physical sets" in addition to "huge media scenes."
- Guests will travel to locations such as Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City.
- Ahead of that, though, new concept art shows how new recruits will get a pre-mission briefing from Ms. Marvel.
- Next up, we also learned that Brie Larson would appear in Stark Flight Lab, along with RDJ and Mackie.
- As for when these rides will open, both are slated to debut in 2028.
- Stay tuned for much more from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event!
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland was revealed.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstroplis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
- A new journey into imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.
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