Heroic MCU Actors to Appear in Avengers Infinity Defense, New Concept Art Revealed

But we'll have to wait a couple of years.

Some Avengers are assembling for a pair of upcoming Disney California Adventure attractions.

What's Happening:

  • During the Disney Experiences presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we got some updates on Avengers Campus.
  • First, we learned that some stars will be reprising their MCU roles for Avengers Infinity Defense, including:
    • Iman Vellani
    • Jeremy Renner
    • Anthony Mackie
    • Chris Hemsworth
    • Robert Downey Jr.
  • Disney also confirmed that riders will be surrounded by "massive physical sets" in addition to "huge media scenes."
  • Guests will travel to locations such as Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City.
  • Ahead of that, though, new concept art shows how new recruits will get a pre-mission briefing from Ms. Marvel.

  • Next up, we also learned that Brie Larson would appear in Stark Flight Lab, along with RDJ and Mackie.

More Disney Experiences News from D23:

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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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