Everything Announced During the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

From Marvel to Star Wars, Pixar and Disney and beyond – here’s everything that was announced during the epic panel.

Last night at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro welcomed us to the Disney Entertainment Showcase for a night fill of announcements, celebrity appearances and more surprises. In this post, we’ll gather all of those announcements together. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.

Pixar

New Art Showcased for Incredibles 3

We also got a new piece of concept art from the film, showcasing the signature style of the movies in a brand new way.

Miguel Becomes a Teenager in First Look at Coco 2

In the new film, Miguel becomes a teenager – and so he'll take on a more mature look, as showcased in the newly revealed concept art below.

Pixar Reveals New Original Title Ghost Market

Pixar's newest original film, Ghost Market, was revealed, alongside a fourth wall breaking teaser video – set for release in 2028.

New Gatto Art Revealed by Pixar

Before we get to any of the above projects, next year brings us Gatto – which we also got some new concept art for.

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Zootopia 3 Officially Announced

Big news for fans of Zootopia – a third film in the hit franchise is officially in the works – which will take us to the alongside the birds to the higher rising areas of the fictional world.

Walton Goggins and Jodie Foster's Characters Revealed in Hexed

Walton Goggins and Jodie Foster were both revealed to be a part of the cast of Hexed, playing Billie's sidekick and the villain of the piece, respectively.

New Original Title Clay Announced for 2028

Kieran Culkin will star in the newly-announced Clay, whom you can see here alongside "Mooshy" in the piece of concept art revealed for the new production.

New Songs and Footage Showcased from Frozen 3

The Showcase offered up a sneak peek at Frozen 3, including the performance of two new songs – "Frozen Heart" and "Samantha"

Disney Live Action

First Footage from Live Action Tangled Revealed Alongside Release Date

In addition to learning the film's March 2028 release date, we also got our first look at Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim and Kathryn Hahn as Rapunzel, Flynn Rider and Mother Gothel, respectively.

Angel Set to Appear in Lilo & Stitch 2

Angel, also known as Experiment 624 or to the uninitiated, Girl Stitch, will be appearing in 2028's Lilo & Stitch 2.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 Trailer Debuts

Following an epic moment on stage with stars like Walter Scobell and Ming-Na Wen, the trailer for the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians was revealed.

Marvel

VisionQuest Trailer Gives Us a First Look at Ultron in the Flesh

Bringing the trilogy that began with WandaVision to a close, the new show stars Paul Bettany and a (very bearded) James Spader, reprising their roles as Vision and Ultron, respectively.

A Generation of X-Men Revealed in Epic Fashion

The cast and release date for Marvel's new X-Men film was revealed, with stars such as Samara Weaving, Kit Connor, Inde Navarrette, and Adam Driver.

The Tragedy of Doctor Doom Highlighted in New Special Look at Avengers: Doomsday

A newly released special look at the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday shines a light on the story of Doctor Doom.

New Look at Marvel's Wolverine Debuts

Beyond the MCU, new footage of the highly anticipated video game Wolverine was revealed.

Star Wars

Ahsoka Season 2 Release Date Reveal and Teaser Trailer (Finally) Arrive

At long last, season 2 of Ahsoka has a release date — and a teaser trailer.

Star Wars: Starfighter Logo Revealed Alongside Name of Ryan Gosling's Character

We got the reveal of the film's logo, which takes on a very 70s look, alongside the name of Ryan Gosling's character in the film.

And The Rest

Kingdom Hearts Anime Series Headed to Disney Channel and Disney+

Kingdom Hearts fans were surely surprised by the announcement that a new anime series inspired by the hit game franchise is in the works.

Jon Favreau Gives First Look at Oswald Miniseries

While on stage, Favreau shared that Oswald will be a three-part miniseries, commenting that Oswald "is a character not many people know, but I have a feeling a lot of people in this room are familiar with him."

Bluey and Bingo Go 3D in First The Bluey Movie Teaser

We already knew that Bluey was coming to the big screen, but a new teaser for the film makes it feel for real life.

Check out the entire panel for yourself in the video below.