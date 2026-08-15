Walton Goggins and Jodie Foster's Characters Revealed in Disney Animation's "Hexed"

Two new characters have been revealed for Disney's upcoming animated feature Hexed – and who'll be playing them, too.

What's Happening:

The animation news continues to roll in from the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, with some casting news from this year's Hexed.

It was revealed that Walton Goggins (Fallout) and Jodie Foster (The Silence of the Lambs) are both a part of the cast.

Goggins will play Beef Roger Crummchuck, who appears to be a sidekick to Hailee Steinfeld's Billie.

Meanwhile, Jodie Foster will play the film's villain, Queen Celeste.

We previously got our first look at Beef Roger Crummchuck via the Walt Disney Animation Studios pavilion on the D23 show floor.

Star Hailee Steinfeld introduced the actors and their characters to the excited crowd at D23.

In Hexed, an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

The film also features the voices of Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry.

Hexed is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino.

Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

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