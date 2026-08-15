"Ahsoka" Season 2 Release Date Reveal and Teaser Trailer (Finally) Arrive
The news was shared on the big D23 stage.
At long last, season 2 of Ahsoka has a release date — and a teaser trailer.
What's Happening:
- Ahsoka is back! Well, almost.
- During the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was revealed that season 2 of the Star Wars show would debut on January 20.
- Ahead of that, a teaser trailer for the new season dropped:
- An awesome-looking poster was also revealed:
- Star Rosario Dawson was on hand with Dave Filoni, Hayden Christensen, and Eman Esfandi to discuss the new season.
- Season 2 also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, and Rory McCann.
- Ahsoka season 2 kicks off on Disney+ January 20.
- P.S. You can also check out the costume displays from the show, which can be found on the D23 show floor.
The Logline:
- "Season 2 continues the story of Ahsoka Tano and her extraordinary journey beyond the known galaxy. As Ahsoka and her Jedi apprentice Sabine Wren travel across a mysterious and perilous world to find their way home, their friends Hera, Ezra, Zeb, and Chopper, must face the powerful Grand Admiral Thrawn and his sinister allies, who seek to plunge the New Republic into war."
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.