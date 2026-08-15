"Ahsoka" Season 2 Release Date Reveal and Teaser Trailer (Finally) Arrive

The news was shared on the big D23 stage.

At long last, season 2 of Ahsoka has a release date — and a teaser trailer.

What's Happening:

Ahsoka is back! Well, almost.

During the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it was revealed that season 2 of the Star Wars show would debut on January 20 .

. Ahead of that, a teaser trailer for the new season dropped:

An awesome-looking poster was also revealed:

Star Rosario Dawson was on hand with Dave Filoni, Hayden Christensen, and Eman Esfandi to discuss the new season.

Season 2 also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, and Rory McCann.

Ahsoka season 2 kicks off on Disney+ January 20.

P.S. You can also check out the costume displays from the show, which can be found on the D23 show floor.

The Logline:

"Season 2 continues the story of Ahsoka Tano and her extraordinary journey beyond the known galaxy. As Ahsoka and her Jedi apprentice Sabine Wren travel across a mysterious and perilous world to find their way home, their friends Hera, Ezra, Zeb, and Chopper, must face the powerful Grand Admiral Thrawn and his sinister allies, who seek to plunge the New Republic into war."

More Disney Entertainment News from D23: