The Tragedy of Doctor Doom Highlighted in New Special Look at "Avengers: Doomsday" Revealed at D23
He used to be different...
A newly released special look at the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday shines a light on the story of Doctor Doom.
What's Happening:
- A new "Special Look" at the highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday just premiered during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Specifically, this trailer of sorts shines a spotlight on Doctor Doom, the villain of the piece who is being brought to life by Robert Downey Jr.
- Doom's story-so-far and his history with Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) of The Fantastic Four is showcased, alongside a battle with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and members of the X-Men.
- The new tease was revealed to attendees of the panel on stage by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr. (Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).
- A new poster for the film was also shared.
- In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.
- Avengers: Doomsday is already garnering plenty of momentum with fans, proving itself to be a major Marvel event with 27 other returning MCU favorites set to appear in the film.
- The Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will be returning to direct this film and its follow up, Avengers: Secret Wars.
- Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.
Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest and announced the cast of X-Men.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.