The Tragedy of Doctor Doom Highlighted in New Special Look at "Avengers: Doomsday" Revealed at D23

He used to be different...

A newly released special look at the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday shines a light on the story of Doctor Doom.

What's Happening:

A new "Special Look" at the highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday just premiered during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Specifically, this trailer of sorts shines a spotlight on Doctor Doom, the villain of the piece who is being brought to life by Robert Downey Jr.

Doom's story-so-far and his history with Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) of The Fantastic Four is showcased, alongside a battle with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and members of the X-Men.

The new tease was revealed to attendees of the panel on stage by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Robert Downey Jr. (Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

A new poster for the film was also shared.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday is already garnering plenty of momentum with fans, proving itself to be a major Marvel event with 27 other returning MCU favorites set to appear in the film.

The Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will be returning to direct this film and its follow up, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

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