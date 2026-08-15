New "Gatto" Art Revealed by Pixar at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

We're ready for this movie, hitting theaters next March

While Pixar may have put a strong emphasis on upcoming projects at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, they also shared more about their next original film, Gatto, ahead of its release next spring.

What's Happening:

Those in attendance at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event were treated to a special look at Pixar Animation Studio's upcoming film, Gatto.

While the new look hasn't quite been revealed to everyone outside of the Honda Center in Anaheim just yet, Pixar has shared a new piece of art from the upcoming film showcasing the unique look that the film will have, as well as introducing us to a friend of Nero - the black cat that serves as the center of the new movie.

In Gatto, after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy, Nero begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives. Indebted to Rocco, the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose - unless Venice gets the better of him first.

We first learned of the movie last year, where we got additional details, including another character named Maya, a street musician who holds Nero captive (quite literally) with her music. Maya is also an outsider in the city, so it seems this story might just follow TWO black cats, figuratively speaking.

We also learned a bit about the animation style of the film, which Pixar chief creative officer Pete Docter described as a "living painting," some of which you see in the teaser above, sharing last year that the studio was doing tests to bring depth and dimension while capturing the handmade texture of Venice.

Gatto is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren, the filmmaking team behind the Oscar-nominated feature Luca.

Gatto releases exclusively in theaters March 5, 2027.

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