Pixar Animation Studios Reveals New Original Title, "Ghost Market"

We first got word of the movie earlier this year, but now its official!

As teased yesterday, we now have another original title from Pixar Animation Studios to look forward to!

What's Happening:

  • As promised yesterday during a special preview of the Pixar Pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the Entertainment Showcase taking place tonight served as the marquee event to announce a new original title coming from Pixar Animation Studios.
  • Tonight, during the Entertainment Showcase when the numerous Disney studios update us all on feature film projects, Pixar revealed that they are bringing us Ghost Market in 2028.
  • Originally mentioned in an article in The Wall Street Journal earlier this year, Ghost Market (then titled Ono Ghost Market) is a project inspired by “Asian myths about supernatural bazaars where the living and dead interact."
  • The same report indicates that this project was in early development as a series, later pivoting to a feature-length film.

  • In the release video above, you see some of these spirits and supernatural events, presented in a vlog/influencer way - perhaps keying into that being a plot point of the upcoming film.
  • As this movie has just formally been announced, details and specifics are still scarce.
  • Ghost Market is set for release in 2028.

More Disney Entertainment News from D23:

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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