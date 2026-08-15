Pixar Animation Studios Reveals New Original Title, "Ghost Market"
We first got word of the movie earlier this year, but now its official!
As teased yesterday, we now have another original title from Pixar Animation Studios to look forward to!
What's Happening:
- As promised yesterday during a special preview of the Pixar Pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the Entertainment Showcase taking place tonight served as the marquee event to announce a new original title coming from Pixar Animation Studios.
- Tonight, during the Entertainment Showcase when the numerous Disney studios update us all on feature film projects, Pixar revealed that they are bringing us Ghost Market in 2028.
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- Originally mentioned in an article in The Wall Street Journal earlier this year, Ghost Market (then titled Ono Ghost Market) is a project inspired by “Asian myths about supernatural bazaars where the living and dead interact."
- The same report indicates that this project was in early development as a series, later pivoting to a feature-length film.
- In the release video above, you see some of these spirits and supernatural events, presented in a vlog/influencer way - perhaps keying into that being a plot point of the upcoming film.
- As this movie has just formally been announced, details and specifics are still scarce.
- Ghost Market is set for release in 2028.
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.
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