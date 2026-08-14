New Pixar Original Production Set To Be Revealed During Tomorrow's D23 Entertainment Showcase

Is it one that has already been hinted at? Or a brand new title entirely?!

As we got to preview the physical space that Pixar Animation Studios has taken over at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this year, we're also getting a bit of a preview of some of what their time during tomorrow's Entertainment Showcase will reveal.

What's Happening:

As the Anaheim Convention Center gets ready for the official launch of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we were invited to get a preview of the various pavilions that fans will get to experience as part of the event.

While getting a tour of the Pixar Animation Studios space on the show floor, Pixar Animation Studios General Manager Jonathan Garson showed off what fans will get to see in the area.

While focusing on the exhibits and fun that can be found in the space, he also shared that those in attendance at tomorrow night's Entertainment Showcase - taking place at the Honda Center in the evening (August 14, 2026) - will be the first to see some new stuff from Pixar.

Garson mentions new footage from the upcoming film, Gatto, art from the upcoming Coco 2 and Incredibles 3, but the big promise - that Pixar Animation Studios will also be announcing a brand new original animated feature.

Check out the moment in the video below.

Devotees may recall back in March an article in The Wall Street Journal mentioned some in-the-works projects at the studios, including Ono Ghost Market, and an upcoming original musical film from Turning Red director, Domee Shi. It is unclear at this time if this to-be-announced project is either of these two productions, or something new entirely.

In the meantime while we wait, be sure to check out the rest of the Pixar Animation Studios pavilion at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!