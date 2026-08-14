Photos/Video: 40 Years of History and Upcoming Projects Celebrated in the Pixar Animation Studios Booth at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Pixar Animation Studios has taken up a portion of the show floor at the Anaheim Convention Center as part of this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Though the show floor opens to all tomorrow, we were able to get a special preview of what fans can see when they explore the space.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the iconic animation studio, and the space allotted for Pixar not only celebrates what's to come - like the new film due out next year, Gatto, but also the storied legacy of the studio.

Fans will also be able to find special setups for photos with favorite character statues, and gallery-like walls showcasing decades worth of art from the studio.

Once inside the space, fans are greeted by Nero from the upcoming film Gatto, which takes up a large part of the space as the new movie is due out next spring.

More from Pixar Animation Studios is expected to be revealed tomorrow night during the entertainment showcase, so who knows what might pop up in this space in the coming days!

For more animation fun at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, be sure to check out a tour of the Walt Disney Animation Studios booth.