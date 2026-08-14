Photos/Video: 40 Years of History and Upcoming Projects Celebrated in the Pixar Animation Studios Booth at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Who's ready for Gatto?! And perhaps...something else?

Pixar Animation Studios has taken up a portion of the show floor at the Anaheim Convention Center as part of this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Though the show floor opens to all tomorrow, we were able to get a special preview of what fans can see when they explore the space.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the iconic animation studio, and the space allotted for Pixar not only celebrates what's to come - like the new film due out next year, Gatto, but also the storied legacy of the studio.

Fans will also be able to find special setups for photos with favorite character statues, and gallery-like walls showcasing decades worth of art from the studio.

Once inside the space, fans are greeted by Nero from the upcoming film Gatto, which takes up a large part of the space as the new movie is due out next spring.

More from Pixar Animation Studios is expected to be revealed tomorrow night during the entertainment showcase, so who knows what might pop up in this space in the coming days!

For more animation fun at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, be sure to check out a tour of the Walt Disney Animation Studios booth.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart