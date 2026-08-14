Walt Disney Animation Studios Offers New Looks at "Hexed" and "Frozen 3" on the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Show Floor

New character reveals, new costumes and more as we preview The Walt Disney Animation Studios experience.

Walt Disney Animation Studios is offering a look ahead at their upcoming movies on the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

During preview night of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we had a chance to take a brief look at the Walt Disney Animation Studios experience on the show floor. The experience offers a sneak peek at the next two films from the studio, Hexed and Frozen 3. A large sculpture of the main characters from Hexed – Billie and her mother Alice – as well as a newly revealed character, Bucket the Cat, can be found.

In Disney Animation tradition, the magical book opens to tell the story of the land of Hexe.

Guests can even step into a magical mobile home as featured in the film.

Next year, we'll return to Arendelle for Frozen 3, in which Anna and Elsa will sport all-new outfits, which we got our first look at in life size!

Kristoff, Olaf and Sven will also get some new looks in Frozen 3.

Playing alongside Hexed in theaters this fall is the short Lilo & Scratch, which we learned more about at the Annecy Animation Festival.

Take a tour around the Walt Disney Animation Studios experience in the video below.

We also had the chance to hear from Walt Disney Animation Studio's Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush about some of the studio's upcoming projects and their D23 exhibit.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!