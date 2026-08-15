Jon Favreau Gives First Look at "Oswald" During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The new mini-series is slated for Disney+ next February

Director Jon Favreau has taken the stage during the entertainment showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to give us all a quick glimpse of the upcoming mini-series, Oswald.

What's Happening:

  • Director Jon Favreau has taken the stage at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event - not to talk about anything Star Wars or Marvel, but rather the highly-anticipated (in some circles, anyway) new miniseries, Oswald.
  • While on stage, Favreau shared that Oswald will be a three-part miniseries, commenting that Oswald "is a character not many people know, but I have a feeling a lot of people in this room are familiar with him."

  • Additionally, Favreau revealed that the series only uses hand-drawn animation before showcasing a first look at the character in Walt Disney's office.

  • While the image above might not look hand-drawn per se, we point to other hand-drawn projects like Netflix's Klaus which is animated traditionally, but shaded in such a way to look three-dimensional.
  • Additionally, we learned that John Debney will be scoring the new series.

  • Everyone in attendance at the Entertainment Showcase during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event also got a pack of card that also promises an Augmented Reality experience.
  • Oswald, the three-part miniseries, is set to release on Disney+ in February of 2027.

  • News of the series originally broke nearly a year ago, and since then we’ve seen production taking place at Disneyland Park, as well as additional casting news, more of which can be seen at our Oswald landing page.

More Disney Entertainment News from D23:

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti