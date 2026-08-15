Jon Favreau Gives First Look at "Oswald" During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
The new mini-series is slated for Disney+ next February
Director Jon Favreau has taken the stage during the entertainment showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to give us all a quick glimpse of the upcoming mini-series, Oswald.
What's Happening:
- Director Jon Favreau has taken the stage at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event - not to talk about anything Star Wars or Marvel, but rather the highly-anticipated (in some circles, anyway) new miniseries, Oswald.
- While on stage, Favreau shared that Oswald will be a three-part miniseries, commenting that Oswald "is a character not many people know, but I have a feeling a lot of people in this room are familiar with him."
- Additionally, Favreau revealed that the series only uses hand-drawn animation before showcasing a first look at the character in Walt Disney's office.
- While the image above might not look hand-drawn per se, we point to other hand-drawn projects like Netflix's Klaus which is animated traditionally, but shaded in such a way to look three-dimensional.
- Additionally, we learned that John Debney will be scoring the new series.
- Everyone in attendance at the Entertainment Showcase during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event also got a pack of card that also promises an Augmented Reality experience.
- Oswald, the three-part miniseries, is set to release on Disney+ in February of 2027.
- News of the series originally broke nearly a year ago, and since then we’ve seen production taking place at Disneyland Park, as well as additional casting news, more of which can be seen at our Oswald landing page.
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
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