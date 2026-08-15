"X-Men" Cast Additions and Release Date Revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Marvel has dropped some big X-Men news at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and a bit of surprise casting - not in who was cast but in what character he will play.

What's Happening:

Big Mutant news coming out D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event as we got more information about the upcoming X-Men film from Marvel Studios.

Studio head Kevin Feige to the stage during the Entertainment Showcase of the weekend's events, and announced the cast of the X-Men reboot from Jake Schreier.

As revealed tonight, we learned that Inde Navarrette will be playing Rogue, on the heels of her acclaimed performance in the horror hit, Obsession.

Christopher Abbott, known for his versatile roles in independent films, television, and Broadway theater, was revealed to take on the role of Professor X.

Myha'la will play Storm.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was the casting of acclaimed actor Adam Driver. While many has expected him to be cast in the new film as signature X-Men villain, Magneto, Driver has actually been tapped to play the villain, Mr. Sinister.

The X-Men are coming to the MCU:



Sadie Sink is Jean Grey

Kit Connor is Cyclops

Christopher Abbott is Professor Charles Xavier

Samara Weaving is Emma Frost

Inde Navarrette is Rogue

Maya Boyd is Storm

Adam Driver is Nathaniel Milbury



Only in theaters May 5, 2028. pic.twitter.com/ZCd4f7I1W7 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 15, 2026

In Marvel Comics, Nathaniel Essex is a formidable scientist (one of the greatest geneticists in the world) and egomaniac who becomes immortal after being mutated by the ancient mutant En Sabah Nur, AKA Apocalypse. He spends his life researching genetics, cloning, and mutation, and mastering mutant abilities.

They join the already revealed cast of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost.

The new X-Men film is set to come after Avengers: Secret Wars, and serves as Schreier's follow up to last year's Thunderbolts - which was later dubbed The New Avengers.

Along with the casting revelations, we also got the release date for the new movie - May 5, 2028.

More Disney Entertainment News from D23: