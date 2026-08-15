"X-Men" Cast Additions and Release Date Revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
He's playing WHO?!
Marvel has dropped some big X-Men news at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and a bit of surprise casting - not in who was cast but in what character he will play.
What's Happening:
- Big Mutant news coming out D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event as we got more information about the upcoming X-Men film from Marvel Studios.
- Studio head Kevin Feige to the stage during the Entertainment Showcase of the weekend's events, and announced the cast of the X-Men reboot from Jake Schreier.
- As revealed tonight, we learned that Inde Navarrette will be playing Rogue, on the heels of her acclaimed performance in the horror hit, Obsession.
- Christopher Abbott, known for his versatile roles in independent films, television, and Broadway theater, was revealed to take on the role of Professor X.
- Myha'la will play Storm.
- Perhaps the biggest surprise was the casting of acclaimed actor Adam Driver. While many has expected him to be cast in the new film as signature X-Men villain, Magneto, Driver has actually been tapped to play the villain, Mr. Sinister.
- In Marvel Comics, Nathaniel Essex is a formidable scientist (one of the greatest geneticists in the world) and egomaniac who becomes immortal after being mutated by the ancient mutant En Sabah Nur, AKA Apocalypse. He spends his life researching genetics, cloning, and mutation, and mastering mutant abilities.
- They join the already revealed cast of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost.
- The new X-Men film is set to come after Avengers: Secret Wars, and serves as Schreier's follow up to last year's Thunderbolts - which was later dubbed The New Avengers.
- Along with the casting revelations, we also got the release date for the new movie - May 5, 2028.
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.
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