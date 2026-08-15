"Star Wars: Starfighter" Logo Revealed Alongside Name of Ryan Gosling's Character
On stage at D23, it was revealed that Ryan Gosling will be playing...
Among the plethora of reveals from tonight's Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is the reveal of the logo and Ryan Gosling's character in Star Wars: Starfighter.
What's Happening:
- Director of the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, Shawn Levy, was joined on stage at D23 by the film's star, Ryan Gosling, to reveal some new details about the film.
- We got the reveal of the film's logo, which takes on a very 70s look – perhaps inspired some of the initial logo treatments for the original Star Wars.
- Gosling was introduced through a montage of his time on The Mickey Mouse Club in 90s, and he even came out wearing a Mickey Mouse Club jacket!
- Then, Levy got a new jacket for Gosling, featuring a type of skull and crossbones on the back, revealing his character's name as Kade Auberon.
- In addition to Gosling, Star Wars: Starfighter is set to star:
- Flynn Gray (Borderland)
- Amy Adams (Enchanted)
- Matt Smith (Doctor Who)
- Mia Goth (Pearl)
- Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King)
- Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners)
- Jamael Westman (Good Grief)
- Daniel Ings (The Crown)
- The movie is being written by Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project) and directed by Shawn Levy.
- Details regarding the film’s plot are thin at this point, but we do know that it's set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Star Wars: Starfighter is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 28th, 2027.
Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.