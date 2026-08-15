"Star Wars: Starfighter" Logo Revealed Alongside Name of Ryan Gosling's Character

On stage at D23, it was revealed that Ryan Gosling will be playing...

Among the plethora of reveals from tonight's Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is the reveal of the logo and Ryan Gosling's character in Star Wars: Starfighter.

What's Happening:

Director of the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, Shawn Levy, was joined on stage at D23 by the film's star, Ryan Gosling, to reveal some new details about the film.

We got the reveal of the film's logo, which takes on a very 70s look – perhaps inspired some of the initial logo treatments for the original Star Wars.

Gosling was introduced through a montage of his time on The Mickey Mouse Club in 90s, and he even came out wearing a Mickey Mouse Club jacket!

Then, Levy got a new jacket for Gosling, featuring a type of skull and crossbones on the back, revealing his character's name as Kade Auberon.

Ryan Gosling is Kade Auberon.



Experience Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling, only in theaters May 28, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hoFlXv8nLL — Star Wars (@starwars) August 15, 2026

In addition to Gosling, Star Wars: Starfighter is set to star: Flynn Gray (Borderland) Amy Adams (Enchanted) Matt Smith (Doctor Who) Mia Goth (Pearl) Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King) Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners) Jamael Westman (Good Grief) Daniel Ings (The Crown)

The movie is being written by Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project) and directed by Shawn Levy.

Details regarding the film’s plot are thin at this point, but we do know that it's set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: Starfighter is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 28th, 2027.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

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