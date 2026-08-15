"VisionQuest" Trailer Gives Us a First Look at Ultron in the Flesh

October can't come soon enough.

A Disney+ trilogy is coming to a close as we get a new look at the series VisionQuest.

What's Happening:

During Marvel's portion of the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we were treated to the first trailer for VisionQuest.

The new show stars Paul Bettany and a (very bearded) James Spader, reprising their roles as Vision and Ultron, respectively.

A much more clean-shaven Spader was joined by Bettany and Kevin Feige on stage at D23.

Other stars include Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, with Emily Hampshire and James D’Arcy.

As mentioned, this is being billed as the conclusion of a trilogy, following WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

Check out the trailer:

Of course, there's a poster as well.

VisionQuest debuts on Disney+ October 14.

The Logline:

"Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive."

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