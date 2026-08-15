D23 Showcases New Art For Pixar's "Incredibles 3"

Hey check it out, Mr. Incredible is lifting something heavy!

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has given us a new look at the upcoming Incredibles 3.

What's Happening:

  • During tonight's entertainment showcase during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Pixar Animation Studios showcased some new art and developmental details about the upcoming Incredibles 3.
  • Written by Brad Bird and directed by Peter Sohn, Incredibles 3 will "round out the trilogy" and supers are now legal. As such, now its the kids turn to take center stage in the superhero franchise.
  • That said, Edna and Frozone are slated to return in the film.

  • We also got a new piece of concept art from the film, showcasing the signature style of the movies in a brand new way.

  • Additionally, we got a look at the new logo, which similar to Incredibles 2, features the three in "III" in the center.

  • Pixar's Incredibles 3 is slated for theaters on June 16, 2028.

More Disney Entertainment News from D23:

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti