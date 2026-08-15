D23 Showcases New Art For Pixar's "Incredibles 3"
Hey check it out, Mr. Incredible is lifting something heavy!
D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has given us a new look at the upcoming Incredibles 3.
What's Happening:
- During tonight's entertainment showcase during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Pixar Animation Studios showcased some new art and developmental details about the upcoming Incredibles 3.
- Written by Brad Bird and directed by Peter Sohn, Incredibles 3 will "round out the trilogy" and supers are now legal. As such, now its the kids turn to take center stage in the superhero franchise.
- That said, Edna and Frozone are slated to return in the film.
- We also got a new piece of concept art from the film, showcasing the signature style of the movies in a brand new way.
- Additionally, we got a look at the new logo, which similar to Incredibles 2, features the three in "III" in the center.
- Pixar's Incredibles 3 is slated for theaters on June 16, 2028.
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for Coco 2.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.
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