Miguel Becomes a Teenager in First Look at "Coco 2"
Plus, Benjamin Bratt is back as Ernesto de la Cruz.
The Disney Entertainment Showcase is underway at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – and Pixar has offered up a new look at the highly-anticipated sequel to Coco.
What's Happening:
- Coco was released in theaters back in 2017, going on to become a huge hit. In 2029, Pixar will return to the Land of the Dead for Coco 2.
- In the new film, Miguel becomes a teenager – and so he'll take on a more mature look, as showcased in the newly revealed concept art below.
- Benjamin Bratt returns in Coco 2 as the voice of Ernesto de la Cruz, who took the stage to reveal some additional new concept art.
- We also learned that the world of Coco will be making its way to Kingdom Hearts.
- Coco 2 reunites the team behind the original film, including Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) and co-director Adrian Molina. Oscar-winning producer Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2) will produce.
Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.
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