Miguel Becomes a Teenager in First Look at "Coco 2"

Plus, Benjamin Bratt is back as Ernesto de la Cruz.

The Disney Entertainment Showcase is underway at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – and Pixar has offered up a new look at the highly-anticipated sequel to Coco.

What's Happening:

Coco was released in theaters back in 2017, going on to become a huge hit. In 2029, Pixar will return to the Land of the Dead for Coco 2.

In the new film, Miguel becomes a teenager – and so he'll take on a more mature look, as showcased in the newly revealed concept art below.

Benjamin Bratt returns in Coco 2 as the voice of Ernesto de la Cruz, who took the stage to reveal some additional new concept art.

Remember me? 😈 Benjamin Bratt will reprise his role as the unforgettable Ernesto de la Cruz in Coco 2! #D23 pic.twitter.com/2jNQDNZvY0 — Pixar (@Pixar) August 15, 2026

We also learned that the world of Coco will be making its way to Kingdom Hearts.

Coco 2 reunites the team behind the original film, including Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) and co-director Adrian Molina. Oscar-winning producer Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2) will produce.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

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