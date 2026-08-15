KINGDOM HEARTS IV Gets Release Timeframe and First Disney World with "Coco"

May your heart be your guiding key!

We have our first Disney world for KINGDOM HEARTS IV with Pixar’s Coco, set to release in late 2027.

What’s Happening:

Back in 2003, Square Enix and Disney teamed up to combine the worlds of Disney films and Final Fantasy to create an unforgettable video game adventure called KINGDOM HEARTS.

Originally released on the PlayStation 2, the game sparked one of the largest video game series ever, filled with heart, action, and the power of friendship.

The ongoing saga, which sees Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they venture out into different worlds to protect the hearts of Disney and Square Enix’s endless library of characters, is beginning to ramp up excitement for the future of the series as it celebrates 25 years.

Part of that excitement included a surprise announcement at Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event’s Disney Entertainment Showcase at Honda Center.

After revealing new concept artwork for Migeul and Dante for Coco 2, the original Coco was announced to be the first revealed Disney world for KINGDOM HEARTS IV.

Showcasing a full 1:30 trailer, Sora can be seen in the Land of the Dead, sporting matching skeleton makeup to Miguel.

It was also revealed that the game will be arriving in late 2027, the first release time frame the game has received!

Check out the full trailer below, which shows off tons of new moments in the series, including a first look at King Mickey in the new series as well as a Coco-themed Keyblade.

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