KINGDOM HEARTS IV Gets Release Timeframe and First Disney World with "Coco"
May your heart be your guiding key!
We have our first Disney world for KINGDOM HEARTS IV with Pixar’s Coco, set to release in late 2027.
What’s Happening:
- Back in 2003, Square Enix and Disney teamed up to combine the worlds of Disney films and Final Fantasy to create an unforgettable video game adventure called KINGDOM HEARTS.
- Originally released on the PlayStation 2, the game sparked one of the largest video game series ever, filled with heart, action, and the power of friendship.
- The ongoing saga, which sees Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they venture out into different worlds to protect the hearts of Disney and Square Enix’s endless library of characters, is beginning to ramp up excitement for the future of the series as it celebrates 25 years.
- Part of that excitement included a surprise announcement at Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event’s Disney Entertainment Showcase at Honda Center.
- After revealing new concept artwork for Migeul and Dante for Coco 2, the original Coco was announced to be the first revealed Disney world for KINGDOM HEARTS IV.
- Showcasing a full 1:30 trailer, Sora can be seen in the Land of the Dead, sporting matching skeleton makeup to Miguel.
- It was also revealed that the game will be arriving in late 2027, the first release time frame the game has received!
- Check out the full trailer below, which shows off tons of new moments in the series, including a first look at King Mickey in the new series as well as a Coco-themed Keyblade.
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.