Walt Disney Animation Studios Reveals Original Title at D23 with "Clay"

The new original film is slated for November 2028 - sorry Mickey.

Sorry to all those Mickey Mouse fans out there - but Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced their November 2028 release at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and its an original idea called Clay.

What's Happening:

  • As part of the Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Walt Disney Animation Studios has revealed a new project that is coming from the studio, Clay.
  • Little else was revealed about the new production, outside that it will star Kieran Culkin in the titular role, whom you can see here alongside "Mooshy" in the piece of concept art revealed for the new production.

  • Those in attendance also got a closer look at one of the characters.

  • Story details and more casting news were not revealed at this time outside of the casting of Kieran Culkin, and a release date set for the movie in November of 2028.

More Disney Entertainment News from D23:

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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