Walt Disney Animation Studios Reveals Original Title at D23 with "Clay"
The new original film is slated for November 2028 - sorry Mickey.
Sorry to all those Mickey Mouse fans out there - but Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced their November 2028 release at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and its an original idea called Clay.
What's Happening:
- As part of the Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Walt Disney Animation Studios has revealed a new project that is coming from the studio, Clay.
- Little else was revealed about the new production, outside that it will star Kieran Culkin in the titular role, whom you can see here alongside "Mooshy" in the piece of concept art revealed for the new production.
- Those in attendance also got a closer look at one of the characters.
- Story details and more casting news were not revealed at this time outside of the casting of Kieran Culkin, and a release date set for the movie in November of 2028.
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.
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