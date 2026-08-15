Meega Nala Kweesta! Angel Set to Appear in 2028's "Lilo & Stitch 2"
The film hits theaters on May 26, 2028.
Angel, also known as Experiment 624 or to the uninitiated, Girl Stitch, will be appearing in 2028's Lilo & Stitch 2.
What's Happening:
- Just revealed during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the lovable Angel will be a part of the sequel to the live-action Lilo & Stitch.
- The reveal came as Lilo actress Maia Kealoha took to the stage.
- Production is already underway on the sequel, which will be directed by the co-writer and co-director of the original animated Lilo & Stitch, Chris Sanders.
- Lilo & Stitch achieved a record-breaking $183 million Memorial Day weekend opening last year, quickly becoming this year's top-grossing MPA release worldwide and internationally. The film went on to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.
- Fans can now stream the film on Disney+. Our reviewer Mike Celestino wasn’t too keen on the adaptation, but a second look at the film from our Alex Reif had a more positive spin.
- Lilo & Stitch 2 hits theaters on May 26, 2028.
Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.
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