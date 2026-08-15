Meega Nala Kweesta! Angel Set to Appear in 2028's "Lilo & Stitch 2"

The film hits theaters on May 26, 2028.

Angel, also known as Experiment 624 or to the uninitiated, Girl Stitch, will be appearing in 2028's Lilo & Stitch 2.

What's Happening:

Just revealed during the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the lovable Angel will be a part of the sequel to the live-action Lilo & Stitch.

The reveal came as Lilo actress Maia Kealoha took to the stage.

Production is already underway on the sequel, which will be directed by the co-writer and co-director of the original animated Lilo & Stitch, Chris Sanders.

Lilo & Stitch achieved a record-breaking $183 million Memorial Day weekend opening last year, quickly becoming this year's top-grossing MPA release worldwide and internationally. The film went on to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Fans can now stream the film on Disney+. Our reviewer Mike Celestino wasn’t too keen on the adaptation, but a second look at the film from our Alex Reif had a more positive spin.

Lilo & Stitch 2 hits theaters on May 26, 2028.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

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