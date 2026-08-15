Bluey and Bingo Go 3D in First "The Bluey Movie" Teaser

A year is a long time to wait, ain't it?
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We already knew that Bluey was coming to the big screen, but a new teaser for the film makes it feel for real life.

  • In it, we see Bluey and Bingo playing keepy uppy with a balloon before doing the unthinkable: letting it hit the ground.
  • Fans will immediately notice that our favorite Aussie dogs look a bit different, as this feature is 3D CG animation versus the 2D style of the hit show.

  • A new poster for the film was also revealed:

  • The Bluey Movie hits theatres in August 6, 2027.

  • Stay tuned for much more from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026!

More Disney Entertainment News from D23:

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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