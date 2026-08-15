Bluey and Bingo Go 3D in First "The Bluey Movie" Teaser
A year is a long time to wait, ain't it?
We already knew that Bluey was coming to the big screen, but a new teaser for the film makes it feel for real life.
- At tonight's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Disney Entertainment Showcase, the first teaser for the upcoming Bluey movie (titled The Bluey Movie) was revealed.
- In it, we see Bluey and Bingo playing keepy uppy with a balloon before doing the unthinkable: letting it hit the ground.
- Fans will immediately notice that our favorite Aussie dogs look a bit different, as this feature is 3D CG animation versus the 2D style of the hit show.
- A new poster for the film was also revealed:
- The Bluey Movie hits theatres in August 6, 2027.
- Stay tuned for much more from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026!
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.