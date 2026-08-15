Bluey and Bingo Go 3D in First "The Bluey Movie" Teaser

We already knew that Bluey was coming to the big screen, but a new teaser for the film makes it feel for real life.

At tonight's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Disney Entertainment Showcase, the first teaser for the upcoming Bluey movie (titled The Bluey Movie) was revealed.

In it, we see Bluey and Bingo playing keepy uppy with a balloon before doing the unthinkable: letting it hit the ground.

Fans will immediately notice that our favorite Aussie dogs look a bit different, as this feature is 3D CG animation versus the 2D style of the hit show.

A new poster for the film was also revealed:

The Bluey Movie hits theatres in August 6, 2027.

Stay tuned for much more from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026!

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