New Anime Series Inspired by Kingdom Hearts Headed to Disney Channel and Disney+

The show will be a new story in the Kingdom Hearts Universe.

Disney and Square Enix’s hit video game series is set to expand as a new anime series for Disney Channel and Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Back in 2003, Square Enix and Disney teamed up to combine the worlds of Disney films and Final Fantasy to create an unforgettable video game adventure called KINGDOM HEARTS.

Originally released on the PlayStation 2, the game sparked one of the largest video game series ever, filled with heart, action, and the power of friendship.

The ongoing saga, which sees Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they venture out into different worlds to protect the hearts of Disney and Square Enix’s endless library of characters, is beginning to ramp up excitement for the future of the series as it celebrates 25 years.

Part of that excitement included a surprise announcement at Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event’s Disney Entertainment Showcase at Honda Center.

After revealing new concept artwork for Migeul and Dante for Coco 2, the original Coco was announced to be the first revealed Disney world for KINGDOM HEARTS IV.

But the Kingdom Hearts fun didn’t stop there!

Disney has officially greenlit Kingdom Hearts (working title), a new original anime series inspired by the globally popular video game franchise.

The series is being developed for Disney Channel and Disney+.

Disney is developing the project in partnership with Kingdom Hearts creator Tetsuya Nomura and the creative team at Square Enix.

Rather than directly adapting one of the games, the anime will feature a brand-new story that expands the existing Kingdom Hearts universe.

The series will also celebrate the familiar characters that have helped make the franchise a favorite among fans around the world.

Speaking on the new series Ayo Davis, President of Disney Kids & Family, shared “Kingdom Hearts has captivated gamers everywhere with its unique blend of adventure and imagination. There’s something really exciting about taking a world fans have spent years exploring through the games and bringing it to life in a completely new way. And with a creative team that is working closely with the legendary Tetsuya Nomura, our new series will be unmistakably ‘Kingdom Hearts,’ while giving fans a whole new way to experience the world they love.”

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