D23 News: "Zootopia 3" Officially in the Works at Walt Disney Animation Studios

The new film is set to explore the world of birds.

After its highly successful sequel, Walt Disney Animation Studios is ready to bring fans back into the world of Zootopia with Zootopia 3.

What’s Happening:

Tonight, August 14th, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event hosted the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center, which was filled with tons of announcements for projects all across the Disney universe.

And fans of the Zootopia series will be able to look forward to heading back to the zoological metropolis in a third entry.

Zootopia 3, which currently has revealed no more than a logo, is set to take fans into the higher rising areas of the fictional world!

Yes, I mean birds.

The new logo features a 3 made entirely out of feathers, which, like Zootopia 2, is sure to bring in plenty of new biomes and characters fans will fall in love with.

Zootopia and Zootopia 2 combined have grossed over $2.7 billion worldwide, making expanding this fan-favorite series a no-brainer for Walt Disney Animation Studios. .

The beloved stories are now streaming on Disney+.

Make sure you keep an eye on all our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage!

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