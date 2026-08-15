New Look at Marvel's Wolverine Debuts at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
The new video game arrives this September.
New footage of the highly anticipated video game Wolverine was revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- Tonight, August 14th, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event hosted the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center, which was filled with tons of announcements for projects all across the Disney universe.
- We had some major video game announcements from Kingdom Hearts, but Insomniac’s upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine also got the spotlight.
- Showcasing a new sizzle reel of the game, which is set to arrive this September.
- In the new game, Wolverine is teaming up with Jean Grey as they stand together to protect mutantkind.
- Fans will get to fight alongside Team X as they face off against villains like Bolivar Trask, Omega Red, Deathstrike, The Reavers, and The Hand.
- Pre-order Marvel’s Wolverine now, arriving exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 15th.
- Make sure you keep an eye on all our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage!
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.