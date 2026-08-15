New Look at Marvel's Wolverine Debuts at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The new video game arrives this September.

New footage of the highly anticipated video game Wolverine was revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

  • Tonight, August 14th, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event hosted the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center, which was filled with tons of announcements for projects all across the Disney universe. 
  • We had some major video game announcements from Kingdom Hearts, but Insomniac’s upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine also got the spotlight. 
  • Showcasing a new sizzle reel of the game, which is set to arrive this September. 

  • In the new game, Wolverine is teaming up with Jean Grey as they stand together to protect mutantkind. 
  • Fans will get to fight alongside Team X as they face off against villains like Bolivar Trask, Omega Red, Deathstrike, The Reavers, and The Hand. 
  • Pre-order Marvel’s Wolverine now, arriving exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 15th.
  • Make sure you keep an eye on all our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage!

More Disney Entertainment News from D23:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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