New Look at Marvel's Wolverine Debuts at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The new video game arrives this September.

New footage of the highly anticipated video game Wolverine was revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

Tonight, August 14th, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event hosted the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center, which was filled with tons of announcements for projects all across the Disney universe.

We had some major video game announcements from Kingdom Hearts, but Insomniac’s upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine also got the spotlight.

Showcasing a new sizzle reel of the game, which is set to arrive this September.

In the new game, Wolverine is teaming up with Jean Grey as they stand together to protect mutantkind.

Fans will get to fight alongside Team X as they face off against villains like Bolivar Trask, Omega Red, Deathstrike, The Reavers, and The Hand.

Pre-order Marvel’s Wolverine now, arriving exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 15th.

Make sure you keep an eye on all our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage!

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