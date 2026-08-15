Disney Announces Release Date for Live-Action "Tangled" Remake

The film stars Tegan Croft, Milo Manheim, and Kathryn Hahn

Disney’s live-action Tangled is floating into theaters in 2028, as the official release date has been announced at D23!

What’s Happening:

  • Tonight, August 14th, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event hosted the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center, which was filled with tons of announcements for projects all across the Disney universe. 
  • One of Disney’s most anticipated live-action remakes, Tangled, was part of the major reveals tonight, with the film set to debut in theaters on March 31, 2028. 
  • To help usher in the excitement of the film, lanterns filled the Honda Center, with Kathryn Hahn, the long-rumored-now-confirmed actress bringing the character of Mother Gothel to life. 

  • Based on Disney’s 2010 animated Tangled, Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider respectively, with Andor star Diego Luna also set to be a part of the cast!
  • Make sure you keep an eye on all our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage!

More Disney Entertainment News from D23:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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