Disney Announces Release Date for Live-Action "Tangled" Remake
The film stars Tegan Croft, Milo Manheim, and Kathryn Hahn
Disney’s live-action Tangled is floating into theaters in 2028, as the official release date has been announced at D23!
What’s Happening:
- Tonight, August 14th, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event hosted the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center, which was filled with tons of announcements for projects all across the Disney universe.
- One of Disney’s most anticipated live-action remakes, Tangled, was part of the major reveals tonight, with the film set to debut in theaters on March 31, 2028.
- To help usher in the excitement of the film, lanterns filled the Honda Center, with Kathryn Hahn, the long-rumored-now-confirmed actress bringing the character of Mother Gothel to life.
- Based on Disney’s 2010 animated Tangled, Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider respectively, with Andor star Diego Luna also set to be a part of the cast!
- Make sure you keep an eye on all our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage!
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.