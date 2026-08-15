Disney Announces Release Date for Live-Action "Tangled" Remake

Disney’s live-action Tangled is floating into theaters in 2028, as the official release date has been announced at D23!

What’s Happening:

Tonight, August 14th, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event hosted the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center, which was filled with tons of announcements for projects all across the Disney universe.

One of Disney’s most anticipated live-action remakes, Tangled, was part of the major reveals tonight, with the film set to debut in theaters on March 31, 2028.

To help usher in the excitement of the film, lanterns filled the Honda Center, with Kathryn Hahn, the long-rumored-now-confirmed actress bringing the character of Mother Gothel to life.

The floating lanterns reveal Tangled #D23 Kathryn Hahn thanks the fans for fan casting her as Mother Gothel "You were right" pic.twitter.com/TCxWh72Wjy — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) August 15, 2026

Based on Disney’s 2010 animated Tangled, Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider respectively, with Andor star Diego Luna also set to be a part of the cast!

Make sure you keep an eye on all our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage!

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