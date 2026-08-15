"Frozen 3" New Concept Artwork and Performances Close Out D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase

"Frozen 3" is set to release in November of next year.

Fresh concept artwork for 2027’s Frozen 3 has just been revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. 

What’s Happening:

  • Tonight, August 14th, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event hosted the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center, which was filled with tons of announcements for projects all across the Disney universe. 
  • One of the most anticipated projects from Walt Disney Animation Studios is next year’s Frozen 3
  • Last night we got a first look at Anna, Elsa, Sven, Kristof, and Olaf in their looks for the upcoming three-quel, but tonight we got a new look at concept artwork for the film. 
  • The main set of characters can be seen looking up at the night sky, enjoying the beauty of the northern lights. 

  • In addition to the reveal, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel made an appearance on-stage to perform “Frozen Heart” and Josh Gad joined in as well, singing a love song to Samantha. 

  • Make sure you keep an eye on all our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage! 

More Disney Entertainment News from D23:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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