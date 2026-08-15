"Frozen 3" New Concept Artwork and Performances Close Out D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase
"Frozen 3" is set to release in November of next year.
Fresh concept artwork for 2027’s Frozen 3 has just been revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- Tonight, August 14th, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event hosted the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center, which was filled with tons of announcements for projects all across the Disney universe.
- One of the most anticipated projects from Walt Disney Animation Studios is next year’s Frozen 3.
- Last night we got a first look at Anna, Elsa, Sven, Kristof, and Olaf in their looks for the upcoming three-quel, but tonight we got a new look at concept artwork for the film.
- The main set of characters can be seen looking up at the night sky, enjoying the beauty of the northern lights.
- In addition to the reveal, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel made an appearance on-stage to perform “Frozen Heart” and Josh Gad joined in as well, singing a love song to Samantha.
- Make sure you keep an eye on all our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage!
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.