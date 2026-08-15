"Frozen 3" New Concept Artwork and Performances Close Out D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase

"Frozen 3" is set to release in November of next year.

Fresh concept artwork for 2027’s Frozen 3 has just been revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

Tonight, August 14th, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event hosted the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center, which was filled with tons of announcements for projects all across the Disney universe.

One of the most anticipated projects from Walt Disney Animation Studios is next year’s Frozen 3.

Last night we got a first look at Anna, Elsa, Sven, Kristof, and Olaf in their looks for the upcoming three-quel, but tonight we got a new look at concept artwork for the film.

The main set of characters can be seen looking up at the night sky, enjoying the beauty of the northern lights.

In addition to the reveal, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel made an appearance on-stage to perform “Frozen Heart” and Josh Gad joined in as well, singing a love song to Samantha.

Love is in the air as Josh Gad sings a love song to Samantha #D23 pic.twitter.com/vcVpaf5l5Y — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) August 15, 2026

Make sure you keep an eye on all our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event coverage!

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