An Epic Moment at D23 Reveals the Season 3 Trailer for "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"
Season 3 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" premieres November 20, 2026 on Disney+
The Titan's Curse comes to the screen as Disney+ drops the teaser trailer for the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
What's Happening:
- During the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the trailer for the third season of the hugely popular series Percy Jackson and the Olympians was unveiled.
- Fans at the Honda Center stage were even surprised with a moment inspired by the upcoming season – with an army of Artemis’s hunters who introduced Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) alongside surprise guests Ming-Na Wen (Hera) and Andra Day (Athena).
- The reveal of the trailer comes after the reveal of the show's November 20, 2026 return at San Diego Comic-Con.
- The official teaser trailer showcases the higher stakes, epic new trials, and adventures awaiting our beloved characters this season — giving fans a vivid first look at Percy's relentless quest to find Annabeth, the mounting tension with the Titans, and a first glimpse at new characters.
- Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on The Titan’s Curse, the third installment in Rick Riordan’s bestselling Disney Hyperion book series.
- Among those joining the cast of the third season are Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry, alongside Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, who are playing siblings Leo and Bianca di Angelo.
- Two Star Wars alums and a newcomer also a part of the cast.
- In the meantime, all episodes of Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Check out Bill's recaps of the last season of adventures.
Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- We also got an update on Lilo and Stitch 2.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.
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