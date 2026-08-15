An Epic Moment at D23 Reveals the Season 3 Trailer for "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

Season 3 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" premieres November 20, 2026 on Disney+

The Titan's Curse comes to the screen as Disney+ drops the teaser trailer for the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What's Happening:

During the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the trailer for the third season of the hugely popular series Percy Jackson and the Olympians was unveiled.

Fans at the Honda Center stage were even surprised with a moment inspired by the upcoming season – with an army of Artemis’s hunters who introduced Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) alongside surprise guests Ming-Na Wen (Hera) and Andra Day (Athena).

The reveal of the trailer comes after the reveal of the show's November 20, 2026 return at San Diego Comic-Con.

The official teaser trailer showcases the higher stakes, epic new trials, and adventures awaiting our beloved characters this season — giving fans a vivid first look at Percy's relentless quest to find Annabeth, the mounting tension with the Titans, and a first glimpse at new characters.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

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