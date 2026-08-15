An Epic Moment at D23 Reveals the Season 3 Trailer for "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

Season 3 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" premieres November 20, 2026 on Disney+

The Titan's Curse comes to the screen as Disney+ drops the teaser trailer for the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What's Happening:

  • During the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the trailer for the third season of the hugely popular series Percy Jackson and the Olympians was unveiled.
  • Fans at the Honda Center stage were even surprised with a moment inspired by the upcoming season – with an army of Artemis’s hunters who introduced Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) alongside surprise guests Ming-Na Wen (Hera) and Andra Day (Athena).

  • The reveal of the trailer comes after the reveal of the show's November 20, 2026 return at San Diego Comic-Con.
  • The official teaser trailer showcases the higher stakes, epic new trials, and adventures awaiting our beloved characters this season — giving fans a vivid first look at Percy's relentless quest to find Annabeth, the mounting tension with the Titans, and a first glimpse at new characters.

Be sure to follow along with us all weekend long for continuing coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

More Disney Entertainment News from D23:

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